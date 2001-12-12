HSBC Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW A
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW A
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 30-Mar-2015
Fund Manager
: Shriram Ramanathan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 151.54
Invest wise with Expert advice
HSBC Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW A - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.1282
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.50% - for Redemption on or before 6 months from the date of allotment or purchase applying First in First out basis. Nil - above 6 month from the date of allotment.
HSBC Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW A- NAV Chart
HSBC Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW A- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.95
3.01
3.71
4.63
10.61
7.72
6.72
7.23
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
HSBC Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW A- Latest Dividends
HSBC Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW A- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|7.86
|110
|11.91
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|6.77
|1000
|10.26
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|20.72
|3000000
|31.42
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|17.01
|2500000
|25.80
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|14.09
|2000000
|21.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|10.73
|1500000
|16.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|7.03
|1000000
|10.66
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2035
|-/-
|6.75
|1000000
|10.24
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|3.48
|500000
|5.27
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2035
|-/-
|3.41
|500000
|5.17
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.74
|0
|2.63
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.02
|0
|0.03
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement