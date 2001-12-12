HSBC Financial Services Fund Direct IDCW

Exit Load %

: If the units redeemed or switched out are up to 10% of the units purchased or switched in (the limit) within 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment - 1% If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil.