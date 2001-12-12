iifl-logo
iifl-logo

HSBC Financial Services Fund Direct IDCW

HSBC Financial Services Fund Direct IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

HSBC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

HSBC Financial Services Fund Direct IDCW

AMC

HSBC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Banking

Launch Date

06-Feb-2025

Fund Manager

Gautam Bhupal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

503.92

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

HSBC Financial Services Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.5009

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If the units redeemed or switched out are up to 10% of the units purchased or switched in (the limit) within 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment - 1% If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil.

HSBC Financial Services Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart

HSBC Financial Services Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.33
5
-
-
-
-
-
5
Category Avg
-0.27
7.82
0.06
-1.72
11.11
15.82
26.44
13.67
Category Best
0.37
9.58
2.8
1.25
20.92
19.39
31.72
20.31
Category Worst
-1.02
4.85
-4.67
-5.3
3.11
9.79
20.61
4.26

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

HSBC Financial Services Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

HSBC Financial Services Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
HDFC Bank1,58,000
ICICI Bank2,17,500
Kotak Mah. Bank57,600
Axis Bank87,000
Nippon Life Ind.1,67,000
Shriram Finance74,000
KFin Technolog.52,000
PB Fintech.30,500
St Bk of India62,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks5.4315800027.37
EquityICICI BankBanks5.2021750026.18
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.185760010.96
EquityAxis BankBanks1.75870008.83
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets1.701670008.57
EquityShriram FinanceFinance0.91740004.56
EquityKFin Technolog.Capital Markets0.90520004.52
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)0.89305004.46
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks0.85620004.27
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-86.380435.26
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--6.190-31.10

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
HSBC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
12-Dec-2001
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,30,991.16
Trustee/s:
Board of Trustees, HSBC M, N P Gidwani
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Menon, Ravi Menon, Kailash Kulkarni
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Kailash Kulkarni, Ravi Menon
Compliance Officer/s:
Denny Thomas
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Gautam Bhupal
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9-11 Floors, NESCO IT Park, Building no 3, Western Express Highway, Goregaon(East) Mumbai-400063
Contact Nos:
022 66145000
Fax:
022-49146033
Email:
investor.line@mutualfunds.hsbc.co.in
Website:
www.assetmanagement.hsbc.co.in

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.