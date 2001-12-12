HSBC Focused Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Focused Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Jul-2020
Fund Manager
: Neelotpal Sahai
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1458.79
HSBC Focused Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 21.3789
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Any redemption / switch-out of units within 1 year from the date of allotment shall be subject to 1% exit load. No Exit Load will be charged, if units are redeemed / switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
HSBC Focused Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
HSBC Focused Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.31
7.87
-13.43
-11.82
2.84
13.42
-
20.56
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
HSBC Focused Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
HSBC Focused Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.90
|1200000
|144.49
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.94
|500000
|86.62
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.78
|500000
|84.38
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|5.29
|1250000
|77.16
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|5.22
|750000
|76.16
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|4.51
|450000
|65.86
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.37
|400000
|63.73
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|3.94
|300000
|57.52
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|3.94
|115000
|57.40
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|3.80
|750000
|55.38
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|3.44
|1500000
|50.19
|Equity
|Rainbow Child.
|Healthcare Services
|3.40
|400000
|49.58
|Equity
|Kalyan Jewellers
|Consumer Durables
|3.17
|1000000
|46.22
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|3.09
|2000000
|45.05
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|3.00
|200000
|43.80
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|2.95
|140000
|42.98
|Equity
|Epigral
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.77
|250650
|40.43
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|2.75
|300000
|40.14
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.75
|175000
|40.08
|Equity
|Firstsour.Solu.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|2.37
|1000000
|34.60
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|2.29
|150000
|33.38
|Equity
|Mangalore Chem.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|2.25
|2500000
|32.81
|Equity
|Jyoti CNC Auto.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.87
|342028
|27.31
|Equity
|Artemis Medicare
|Healthcare Services
|1.86
|1172826
|27.16
|Equity
|Neuland Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.82
|25000
|26.52
|Equity
|Ganesha Ecosphe.
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.80
|200000
|26.24
|Equity
|Pitti Engg.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.68
|274379
|24.44
|Equity
|Sai Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.18
|250000
|17.24
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|6.61
|0
|96.45
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-3.74
|0
|-54.66
