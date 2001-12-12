HSBC Gilt Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Gilt Fund Direct G
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Shriram Ramanathan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 256.96
Invest wise with Expert advice
HSBC Gilt Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 75.3884
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil (w.e.f. 03rd December 2012)
HSBC Gilt Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
HSBC Gilt Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.95
3.43
3.75
4.26
10.47
7.84
6.86
8.85
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
HSBC Gilt Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HSBC Gilt Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|24.71
|6000000
|61.93
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|18.39
|4248200
|46.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|14.92
|3500000
|37.40
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|14.72
|3500000
|36.89
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|8.36
|2000000
|20.95
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|6.38
|1500000
|16.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2074
|-/-
|4.25
|1019800
|10.65
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2035
|-/-
|4.09
|1000000
|10.24
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2035
|-/-
|2.06
|500000
|5.17
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.22
|0
|5.56
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.10
|0
|-0.25
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement