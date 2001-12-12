HSBC Global Emerging Markets Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Global Emerging Markets Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - Foreign FOF
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Sonal Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 36.97
HSBC Global Emerging Markets Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 17.8093
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% - if redeemed/switched out within 1 year from the date of investment; Otherewise - NIL
HSBC Global Emerging Markets Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
HSBC Global Emerging Markets Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-3.07
-1.67
5.52
-1.53
10.07
2.31
9.98
5.31
|Category Avg
-2.85
-3.89
0.9
-2.49
6.29
5.17
13.51
6.35
|Category Best
0.63
12.31
26.77
15.7
46.46
14.93
22.92
24.47
|Category Worst
-8.73
-16.25
-13.84
-16.16
-11.59
-7.38
4.62
-5.12
HSBC Global Emerging Markets Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
HSBC Global Emerging Markets Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|HSBC GIF Global Emerging Markets Equity
|International - Mutual Fund Units
|96.66
|469348
|35.72
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.68
|0
|1.35
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.34
|0
|-0.12
