HSBC Global Emerging Markets Fund G

HSBC Global Emerging Markets Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

HSBC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

HSBC Global Emerging Markets Fund G

AMC

HSBC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Global Funds - Foreign FOF

Launch Date

28-Jan-2008

Fund Manager

Sonal Gupta

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

36.97

HSBC Global Emerging Markets Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  05-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

HSBC Global Emerging Markets Fund G- NAV Chart

HSBC Global Emerging Markets Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-3.08
-1.73
5.34
-1.88
9.3
1.61
9.22
3.98
Category Avg
-2.85
-3.89
0.9
-2.49
6.29
5.17
13.51
6.35
Category Best
0.63
12.31
26.77
15.7
46.46
14.93
22.92
24.47
Category Worst
-8.73
-16.25
-13.84
-16.16
-11.59
-7.38
4.62
-5.12

HSBC Global Emerging Markets Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

HSBC Global Emerging Markets Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Mutual Fund Investments
Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)HSBC GIF Global Emerging Markets EquityInternational - Mutual Fund Units96.6646934835.72
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.6801.35
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.340-0.12

Key information

Fund House:
HSBC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
12-Dec-2001
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,30,991.16
Trustee/s:
Board of Trustees, HSBC M, N P Gidwani
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Menon, Ravi Menon, Kailash Kulkarni
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Kailash Kulkarni, Ravi Menon
Compliance Officer/s:
Denny Thomas
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Sonal Gupta
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9-11 Floors, NESCO IT Park, Building no 3, Western Express Highway, Goregaon(East) Mumbai-400063
Contact Nos:
022 66145000
Fax:
022-49146033
Email:
investor.line@mutualfunds.hsbc.co.in
Website:
www.assetmanagement.hsbc.co.in

