HSBC Global Equity Climate Change FoF Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Global Equity Climate Change FoF Dir IDCW
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 03-Mar-2021
Fund Manager
: Sonal Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 61.14
HSBC Global Equity Climate Change FoF Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.786
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Any redemption / switch-out of units within 1 year from the date of allotment shall be subject to 1% exit load. No Exit Load will be charged, if units are redeemed / switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
HSBC Global Equity Climate Change FoF Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
HSBC Global Equity Climate Change FoF Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.81
-4.24
-3.08
-8.76
-0.36
1.47
-
-0.06
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
HSBC Global Equity Climate Change FoF Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HSBC Global Equity Climate Change FoF Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|HSBC GIFGlobal Equity Climate Change
|International - Mutual Fund Units
|95.86
|721756
|58.60
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.11
|0
|3.12
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.97
|0
|-0.59
