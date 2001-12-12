HSBC Income Plus Arbitrage Active FOF Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Income Plus Arbitrage Active FOF Dir IDCW
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Debt
Launch Date
: 09-Apr-2014
Fund Manager
: Gautam Bhupal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 38.3
HSBC Income Plus Arbitrage Active FOF Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 06-May-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 18.2625
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HSBC Income Plus Arbitrage Active FOF Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
HSBC Income Plus Arbitrage Active FOF Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.07
5.72
5.72
-
-
-
-
1.75
|Category Avg
-0.1
0.89
1.9
3.88
9.45
9.57
9.09
7.67
|Category Best
2.81
5.72
5.72
8.56
13.39
17.73
19.37
16.7
|Category Worst
-2.01
-3.04
-2.52
-2.47
5.51
6.35
5.76
0.95
HSBC Income Plus Arbitrage Active FOF Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HSBC Income Plus Arbitrage Active FOF Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HSBC Arbitrage Fund - Direct (G)
|Internal - Mutual Fund Units
|37.99
|27619489
|55.54
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HSBC Short Duration Fund - Direct (G)
|Internal - Mutual Fund Units
|19.99
|10520092
|29.22
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HSBC Gilt Fund - Direct (G)
|Internal - Mutual Fund Units
|16.03
|3060406
|23.43
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HSBC Banking and PSU Debt Fund - Direct (G)
|Internal - Mutual Fund Units
|13.99
|8083768
|20.45
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HSBC Dynamic Bond Fund - Direct (G)
|Internal - Mutual Fund Units
|10.51
|4770131
|15.36
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.40
|0
|7.90
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-3.91
|0
|-5.71
