HSBC Infrastructure Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Infrastructure Fund Direct G
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity Theme - Infrastructure
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Venugopal Manghat
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1998.59
HSBC Infrastructure Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 48.3511
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
HSBC Infrastructure Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
HSBC Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.54
10.88
-11.21
-14.17
5.55
23.1
35.16
17.43
|Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
|Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
|Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1
HSBC Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HSBC Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|9.14
|5863600
|182.62
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|8.38
|1066600
|167.47
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|7.33
|462900
|146.45
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|6.97
|5654400
|139.23
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|6.35
|1057400
|126.89
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|4.51
|88900
|90.04
|Equity
|A B Real Estate
|Paper Forest & Jute Products
|2.94
|315600
|58.79
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|2.74
|39310
|54.78
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|2.71
|1488800
|54.23
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|2.22
|90050
|44.44
|Equity
|Finolex Cables
|Industrial Products
|1.84
|450100
|36.76
|Equity
|Amber Enterp.
|Consumer Durables
|1.75
|62000
|34.89
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|1.70
|110500
|33.92
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|1.66
|2124400
|33.12
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|1.63
|475583
|32.64
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.60
|503100
|31.91
|Equity
|Suzlon Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|1.55
|6232000
|30.97
|Equity
|Kirl.Pneumatic
|Industrial Products
|1.53
|306260
|30.60
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|1.52
|65900
|30.46
|Equity
|Aegis Logistics
|Gas
|1.46
|384800
|29.25
|Equity
|Kennametal India
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.45
|142106
|28.91
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.38
|89000
|27.48
|Equity
|Bansal Wire Inds
|Industrial Products
|1.26
|748800
|25.27
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|1.25
|263981
|25.00
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|1.24
|722900
|24.77
|Equity
|Jyoti CNC Auto.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.10
|276297
|22.06
|Equity
|Power Mech Proj.
|Construction
|1.10
|122400
|22.05
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|1.10
|164000
|21.94
|Equity
|Apar Inds.
|Electrical Equipment
|1.10
|37850
|21.94
|Equity
|Ajax Engineering
|Agricultural Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.09
|365654
|21.75
|Equity
|Kirloskar Oil
|Industrial Products
|1.07
|371300
|21.39
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|1.04
|44000
|20.73
|Equity
|Titagarh Rail
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.00
|285800
|19.92
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom Services
|0.91
|162450
|18.12
|Equity
|Jindal Saw
|Industrial Products
|0.90
|732000
|18.04
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|0.88
|113800
|17.61
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|0.82
|914000
|16.37
|Equity
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|0.81
|628900
|16.28
|Equity
|Sterling & Wils.
|Construction
|0.79
|618000
|15.78
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|0.78
|109100
|15.68
|Equity
|NCC
|Construction
|0.77
|877700
|15.35
|Equity
|Engineers India
|Construction
|0.75
|996900
|14.97
|Equity
|T R I L
|Electrical Equipment
|0.71
|370200
|14.27
|Equity
|Bharat Bijlee
|Electrical Equipment
|0.68
|54584
|13.61
|Equity
|Pitti Engg.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.63
|140400
|12.51
|Equity
|H.G. Infra Engg.
|Construction
|0.62
|129500
|12.48
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|0.52
|416400
|10.40
|Equity
|ISGEC Heavy
|Construction
|0.46
|98770
|9.18
|Equity
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|Industrial Products
|0.45
|860000
|8.91
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.41
|130000
|8.26
|Equity
|PG Electroplast
|Consumer Durables
|0.39
|97000
|7.70
|Equity
|Happy Forgings
|Industrial Products
|0.38
|89190
|7.52
|Equity
|Ahluwalia Contr.
|Construction
|0.11
|32537
|2.10
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.13
|0
|62.59
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.61
|0
|-12.10
