HSBC Infrastructure Fund Direct G

HSBC Infrastructure Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

HSBC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

HSBC Infrastructure Fund Direct G

AMC

HSBC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity Theme - Infrastructure

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Venugopal Manghat

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1998.59

HSBC Infrastructure Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  48.3511

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

HSBC Infrastructure Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

HSBC Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.54
10.88
-11.21
-14.17
5.55
23.1
35.16
17.43
Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1

HSBC Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

HSBC Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Ajax Engineering3,65,654

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
H P C L6,11,250
BEML Ltd36,300
Jindal Stain.1,77,500

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityNTPCPower9.145863600182.62
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services8.381066600167.47
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction7.33462900146.45
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense6.975654400139.23
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products6.351057400126.89
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products4.518890090.04
EquityA B Real EstatePaper Forest & Jute Products2.9431560058.79
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables2.743931054.78
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance2.71148880054.23
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment2.229005044.44
EquityFinolex CablesIndustrial Products1.8445010036.76
EquityAmber Enterp.Consumer Durables1.756200034.89
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products1.7011050033.92
EquityIndian Energy ExCapital Markets1.66212440033.12
EquityK E C Intl.Construction1.6347558332.64
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals1.6050310031.91
EquitySuzlon EnergyElectrical Equipment1.55623200030.97
EquityKirl.PneumaticIndustrial Products1.5330626030.60
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment1.526590030.46
EquityAegis LogisticsGas1.4638480029.25
EquityKennametal IndiaIndustrial Manufacturing1.4514210628.91
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense1.388900027.48
EquityBansal Wire IndsIndustrial Products1.2674880025.27
EquityBrigade Enterpr.Realty1.2526398125.00
EquityOil IndiaOil1.2472290024.77
EquityJyoti CNC Auto.Industrial Manufacturing1.1027629722.06
EquityPower Mech Proj.Construction1.1012240022.05
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment1.1016400021.94
EquityApar Inds.Electrical Equipment1.103785021.94
EquityAjax EngineeringAgricultural Commercial & Construction Vehicles1.0936565421.75
EquityKirloskar OilIndustrial Products1.0737130021.39
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products1.044400020.73
EquityTitagarh RailIndustrial Manufacturing1.0028580019.92
EquityBharti Airtel PPTelecom Services0.9116245018.12
EquityJindal SawIndustrial Products0.9073200018.04
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty0.8811380017.61
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment0.8291400016.37
EquityPNC InfratechConstruction0.8162890016.28
EquitySterling & Wils.Construction0.7961800015.78
EquityGrindwell NortonIndustrial Products0.7810910015.68
EquityNCCConstruction0.7787770015.35
EquityEngineers IndiaConstruction0.7599690014.97
EquityT R I LElectrical Equipment0.7137020014.27
EquityBharat BijleeElectrical Equipment0.685458413.61
EquityPitti Engg.Industrial Manufacturing0.6314040012.51
EquityH.G. Infra Engg.Construction0.6212950012.48
EquityDelhiveryTransport Services0.5241640010.40
EquityISGEC HeavyConstruction0.46987709.18
EquityHi-Tech PipesIndustrial Products0.458600008.91
EquityDLFRealty0.411300008.26
EquityPG ElectroplastConsumer Durables0.39970007.70
EquityHappy ForgingsIndustrial Products0.38891907.52
EquityAhluwalia Contr.Construction0.11325372.10
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.13062.59
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.610-12.10

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
HSBC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
12-Dec-2001
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,30,991.16
Trustee/s:
Board of Trustees, HSBC M, N P Gidwani
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Menon, Ravi Menon, Kailash Kulkarni
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Kailash Kulkarni, Ravi Menon
Compliance Officer/s:
Denny Thomas
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Venugopal Manghat
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9-11 Floors, NESCO IT Park, Building no 3, Western Express Highway, Goregaon(East) Mumbai-400063
Contact Nos:
022 66145000
Fax:
022-49146033
Email:
investor.line@mutualfunds.hsbc.co.in
Website:
www.assetmanagement.hsbc.co.in

