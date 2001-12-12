HSBC Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Neelotpal Sahai
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1685.72
HSBC Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 40.1513
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% - if redeemed/switched out within 1 year from the date of investment; Otherewise - NIL
HSBC Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
HSBC Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.73
5.2
-7.94
-9.82
3.72
12.65
24.11
12.71
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
HSBC Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
HSBC Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|10.28
|1000000
|173.24
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.64
|1350000
|162.55
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|6.51
|650000
|109.70
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.70
|800000
|96.00
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|4.82
|800000
|81.24
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.73
|400000
|62.80
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|3.66
|1000000
|61.73
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.39
|300000
|57.08
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.19
|170000
|53.78
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|3.16
|1350000
|53.32
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.96
|1600000
|49.83
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|2.80
|100000
|47.13
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|2.65
|300000
|44.63
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.64
|2000000
|44.42
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.36
|250000
|39.83
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|2.34
|250000
|39.37
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|2.26
|175000
|38.14
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|2.23
|600000
|37.56
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|2.16
|75000
|36.38
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|2.15
|60000
|36.31
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.13
|30000
|35.83
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.10
|35000
|35.44
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.98
|150000
|33.38
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.69
|150000
|28.56
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|1.68
|650000
|28.34
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|1.66
|60000
|27.99
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.55
|85000
|26.15
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|1.48
|1000000
|24.98
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.47
|400000
|24.82
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.32
|200000
|22.33
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.22
|90000
|20.61
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|0.82
|27700
|13.82
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.48
|2000
|8.10
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.31
|0
|22.05
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.48
|0
|8.11
