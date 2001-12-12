HSBC Liquid Fund Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Liquid Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Mahesh A Chhabria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 20043.37
HSBC Liquid Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1041.2116
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: NIL
HSBC Liquid Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
HSBC Liquid Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.28
0.75
1.89
3.69
7.44
6.85
5.45
6.31
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
HSBC Liquid Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
HSBC Liquid Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|5.35
|76500000
|760.10
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|3.50
|10000
|497.21
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|3.50
|10000
|497.03
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|3.49
|10000
|496.34
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.49
|50000000
|496.20
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|3.49
|10000
|496.28
|Commercial Paper
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|3.48
|10000
|495.22
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Power Rene.
|-/-
|3.48
|10000
|494.22
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.48
|50000000
|494.34
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.48
|10000
|494.70
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|3.48
|10000
|493.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|3.48
|10000
|493.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|3.47
|10000
|493.76
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.47
|50000000
|493.74
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.47
|10000
|493.67
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|3.47
|10000
|493.63
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.13
|9000
|444.42
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.80
|40000000
|397.94
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|2.78
|8000
|395.17
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|2.62
|7500
|372.88
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.60
|37500000
|369.93
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|2.45
|7000
|348.44
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|2.10
|6000
|298.71
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|2.10
|6000
|298.65
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|2.09
|6000
|297.36
|Commercial Paper
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|2.09
|6000
|297.14
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|2.09
|6000
|296.96
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.09
|6000
|296.35
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|2.08
|6000
|296.11
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.08
|6000
|295.91
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|2.08
|6000
|295.80
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|1.75
|5000
|248.24
|Commercial Paper
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|1.75
|5000
|248.20
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.75
|5000
|248.19
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|1.73
|5000
|246.37
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|1.73
|5000
|246.21
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|1.40
|4000
|198.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.40
|4000
|198.40
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|1.39
|4000
|197.67
|Commercial Paper
|Netwrk.18 Media
|-/-
|1.39
|4000
|197.43
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.39
|4000
|197.19
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.22
|3500
|173.54
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Fin.Sec
|-/-
|1.21
|3500
|172.34
|Commercial Paper
|Netwrk.18 Media
|-/-
|1.04
|3000
|148.10
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Fin.Sec
|-/-
|1.04
|3000
|147.84
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.04
|15000000
|148.47
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.95
|13500000
|134.62
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.70
|2000
|98.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.68
|2000
|98.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.68
|2000
|98.54
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.56
|8000000
|79.48
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.52
|1500
|74.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.52
|1500
|74.10
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.52
|1500
|74.13
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.52
|1500
|74.07
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.52
|1500
|74.05
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.52
|1500
|74.04
|Commercial Paper
|Pilani Invest.
|-/-
|0.52
|1500
|74.03
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.35
|5000000
|49.62
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.17
|2500000
|24.75
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-22.04
|0
|-3,138.33
