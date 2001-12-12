HSBC Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Shriram Ramanathan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 531.31
Invest wise with Expert advice
HSBC Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.1088
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.50% - If redeemed/ switched out within 9 months from the date of allotment. Nil - above 9 months from the date of allotment.
HSBC Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
HSBC Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.44
1.21
2.37
4.2
8.26
7.12
6.39
8.07
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
HSBC Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
HSBC Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|8.47
|4500
|45.59
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|4.97
|2500
|26.73
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|4.82
|2500
|25.92
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|4.68
|250
|25.18
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|4.68
|2500
|25.16
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|3.72
|2000
|20.00
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|3.00
|1500
|16.15
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|2.88
|1500
|15.47
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.87
|150
|15.44
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|2.83
|1500
|15.25
|Corporate Debts
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|1.99
|1000
|10.71
|Corporate Debts
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|1.89
|1000
|10.16
|Corporate Debts
|IIFL Finance
|-/-
|1.69
|900
|9.09
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.93
|500
|5.05
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|2.93
|1500000
|15.75
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|2.90
|1500000
|15.60
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|1.94
|1000000
|10.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.88
|1000000
|10.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.96
|500000
|5.15
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Pay Fixed/Receive Float
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|6.19
|700
|33.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|4.44
|500
|23.87
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|4.43
|500
|23.83
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|4.40
|500
|23.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|4.39
|500
|23.63
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|4.36
|500
|23.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|4.35
|500
|23.43
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|2.66
|300
|14.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.30
|250
|12.38
|Commercial Paper
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|1.85
|200
|9.94
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.50
|0
|2.68
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.17
|0
|-0.79
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement