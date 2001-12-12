HSBC Managed Solutions Conservative Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Managed Solutions Conservative Fund G
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Debt
Launch Date
: 09-Apr-2014
Fund Manager
: Mohd Asif Rizwi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 19.31
Invest wise with Expert advice
HSBC Managed Solutions Conservative Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 21.0876
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HSBC Managed Solutions Conservative Fund G- NAV Chart
HSBC Managed Solutions Conservative Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.52
1.58
0.97
1.43
7.4
6.38
6.7
7.06
|Category Avg
0.52
1.3
1.87
2.52
8.82
8.14
9.32
7.89
|Category Best
1.03
4.46
4.29
6.07
11.73
15.62
21.09
16.27
|Category Worst
-0.4
-1.69
-3.53
-4.41
5.28
5.55
5.8
5.31
HSBC Managed Solutions Conservative Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HSBC Managed Solutions Conservative Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HSBC Short Duration Fund - Direct (G)
|Internal - Mutual Fund Units
|39.83
|2842210
|7.69
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HSBC Dynamic Bond Fund - Direct (G)
|Internal - Mutual Fund Units
|25.11
|1571879
|4.84
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HSBC Medium to Long Duration Fund - Direct (G)
|Internal - Mutual Fund Units
|24.50
|1045209
|4.73
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HSBC Large Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|Internal - Mutual Fund Units
|9.51
|39889
|1.83
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.46
|0
|0.28
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.41
|0
|-0.07
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement