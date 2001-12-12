HSBC Managed Solutions Growth Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Managed Solutions Growth Fund IDCW
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 09-Apr-2014
Fund Manager
: Gautam Bhupal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 36.25
HSBC Managed Solutions Growth Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 30.9552
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HSBC Managed Solutions Growth Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
HSBC Managed Solutions Growth Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.31
5.38
-8.07
-9.87
4.31
11.64
21.06
12.74
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
HSBC Managed Solutions Growth Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HSBC Large Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|Internal - Mutual Fund Units
|58.70
|462230
|21.27
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|Internal - Mutual Fund Units
|17.61
|859375
|6.38
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HSBC Short Duration Fund - Direct (G)
|Internal - Mutual Fund Units
|10.23
|1369956
|3.70
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HSBC Medium to Long Duration Fund - Direct (G)
|Internal - Mutual Fund Units
|7.31
|585375
|2.65
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HSBC Dynamic Bond Fund - Direct (G)
|Internal - Mutual Fund Units
|5.65
|663512
|2.04
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.30
|0
|0.47
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.80
|0
|-0.28
