HSBC Managed Solutions Moderate Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Managed Solutions Moderate Fund Dir G
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 09-Apr-2014
Fund Manager
: Gautam Bhupal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 53.54
HSBC Managed Solutions Moderate Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 35.0182
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HSBC Managed Solutions Moderate Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
HSBC Managed Solutions Moderate Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.59
5.4
-5.14
-6.22
7.05
11.78
18.91
12.17
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
HSBC Managed Solutions Moderate Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
HSBC Managed Solutions Moderate Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HSBC Large Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|Internal - Mutual Fund Units
|45.84
|533150
|24.54
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HSBC Short Duration Fund - Direct (G)
|Internal - Mutual Fund Units
|17.20
|3402686
|9.20
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|Internal - Mutual Fund Units
|13.56
|977500
|7.26
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HSBC Medium to Long Duration Fund - Direct (G)
|Internal - Mutual Fund Units
|12.60
|1490782
|6.74
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HSBC Dynamic Bond Fund - Direct (G)
|Internal - Mutual Fund Units
|8.92
|1548627
|4.77
