HSBC Medium Duration Fund IDCW A
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Medium Duration Fund IDCW A
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 30-Mar-2015
Fund Manager
: Shriram Ramanathan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 656.27
HSBC Medium Duration Fund IDCW A - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.6759
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 2.00% - For redemptions on or before 1 year from the date of allotment or Purchase applying First in First Out basis. 1.50% - For Redemptions after 1 year but on or before 2 years from the date of allotment or Purchase applying First in First Out basis. 1.00% - For Redemptions after 2 years but on or before 3 years from the date of allotment or Purchase applying First in First Out basis. Nil - For Redemptions after 3 years.
HSBC Medium Duration Fund IDCW A- NAV Chart
HSBC Medium Duration Fund IDCW A- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.53
1.74
2.87
4.37
8.98
3.96
4.82
6.21
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
HSBC Medium Duration Fund IDCW A- Latest Dividends
HSBC Medium Duration Fund IDCW A- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|7.71
|5000
|50.75
|Corporate Debts
|Delhi Intl.Airp.
|-/-
|4.66
|3000
|30.67
|Corporate Debts
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|4.09
|2500
|26.88
|Corporate Debts
|A B Renewables
|-/-
|3.99
|2500
|26.27
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.97
|2500
|26.11
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|3.88
|2500
|25.53
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.88
|2500
|25.53
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.87
|2500
|25.46
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.86
|250
|25.38
|Corporate Debts
|Vedanta
|-/-
|3.86
|2500
|25.38
|PTC
|Dhruva XXIV
|-/-
|3.60
|27
|23.70
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|3.30
|2000
|21.69
|PTC
|Vajra Trust
|-/-
|3.16
|28
|20.79
|Corporate Debts
|JM Finan Serv
|-/-
|3.14
|2000
|20.63
|Corporate Debts
|IIFL Finance
|-/-
|2.92
|1900
|19.19
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|0.79
|460
|5.21
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|6.41
|4000000
|42.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|4.86
|3000000
|31.99
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2035
|-/-
|4.07
|2500000
|26.75
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|3.97
|2500000
|26.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|3.18
|2000000
|20.95
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|3.18
|2000000
|20.91
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2035
|-/-
|2.34
|1500000
|15.38
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|1.65
|1000000
|10.84
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|1.62
|1000000
|10.68
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|0.82
|500000
|5.40
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.81
|500000
|5.33
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Pay Fixed/Receive Float
|-/-
|-0.01
|0
|-0.05
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|1.96
|260
|12.92
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.57
|0
|23.48
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.55
|0
|3.65
