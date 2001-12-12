HSBC Medium to Long Duration Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Medium to Long Duration Fund G
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 14-Nov-2002
Fund Manager
: Mohd Asif Rizwi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 48.53
HSBC Medium to Long Duration Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
HSBC Medium to Long Duration Fund G- NAV Chart
HSBC Medium to Long Duration Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.85
2.52
3.23
3.97
8.83
5.64
5.01
6.54
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
HSBC Medium to Long Duration Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HSBC Medium to Long Duration Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|8.93
|40
|4.33
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|8.59
|400
|4.17
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|6.36
|300
|3.08
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|6.34
|300
|3.08
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|5.40
|25
|2.62
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|17.26
|800000
|8.38
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|15.20
|700000
|7.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|11.01
|500000
|5.34
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2035
|-/-
|10.55
|500000
|5.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|6.70
|300000
|3.25
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.63
|0
|1.76
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.25
|0
|-0.11
