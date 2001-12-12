HSBC Money Market Fund Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Money Market Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Mahesh A Chhabria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2620.39
HSBC Money Market Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.2506
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
HSBC Money Market Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
HSBC Money Market Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.42
1.05
2.2
4.06
7.95
6.93
5.85
7.5
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
HSBC Money Market Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
HSBC Money Market Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|1.61
|4000000
|40.88
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|3.71
|10000000
|94.19
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.69
|2000
|93.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|2.83
|1500
|71.82
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.82
|1500
|71.43
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.80
|1500
|71.06
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.80
|7500000
|70.88
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.79
|7500000
|70.70
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|2.78
|1500
|70.53
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.78
|1500
|70.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.78
|1500
|70.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|2.77
|1500
|70.36
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.77
|1500
|70.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.77
|1500
|70.22
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|2.76
|1500
|70.12
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|1.96
|1000
|49.78
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.91
|5000000
|48.37
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.89
|1000
|47.91
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.89
|1000
|47.96
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.89
|1000
|47.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|1.88
|1000
|47.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.88
|1000
|47.68
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|1.88
|1000
|47.58
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.87
|1000
|47.50
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|1.87
|1000
|47.32
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.87
|5000000
|47.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.87
|1000
|47.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.86
|1000
|47.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.86
|1000
|47.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.86
|1000
|47.20
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.86
|1000
|47.19
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|1.86
|1000
|47.17
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.86
|1000
|47.11
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.86
|1000
|47.23
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|1.85
|1000
|46.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|1.85
|1000
|47.00
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.85
|1000
|47.00
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.85
|1000
|46.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.85
|1000
|46.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.85
|1000
|46.82
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.84
|1000
|46.75
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.84
|1000
|46.70
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|1.84
|1000
|46.68
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.84
|1000
|46.60
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.98
|500
|24.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|500
|23.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|500
|23.80
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.24
|0
|6.01
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.05
|0
|0.57
