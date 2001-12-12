HSBC Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 08-Feb-2024
Fund Manager
: Cheenu Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1915.41
HSBC Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.7471
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If units redeemed or switched out are upto 10% of the units purchased or switched in within 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil. If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment: 1% If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil.
HSBC Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
HSBC Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.03
5.44
-12.69
-9.09
3.16
-
-
6.79
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
HSBC Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HSBC Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|5.54
|4776800
|106.09
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.74
|523800
|90.74
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.14
|504600
|79.23
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|4.00
|158000
|76.65
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|3.76
|278400
|71.96
|Equity
|T R I L
|Electrical Equipment
|3.15
|1563398
|60.27
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|2.74
|274100
|52.56
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|2.58
|369066
|49.39
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.44
|276900
|46.73
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|2.20
|90940
|42.13
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.17
|410100
|41.64
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.16
|343500
|41.36
|Equity
|Hexaware Tech.
|IT - Software
|1.99
|470735
|38.05
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|1.92
|641400
|36.72
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.82
|218800
|34.86
|Equity
|Safari Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|1.78
|159622
|34.09
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|1.75
|24030
|33.48
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|1.52
|407100
|29.15
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.52
|1178400
|29.01
|Equity
|Global Health
|Healthcare Services
|1.46
|242500
|27.87
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|1.31
|53600
|25.00
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|1.19
|233466
|22.83
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.09
|67900
|20.96
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.08
|108400
|20.64
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.02
|133600
|19.55
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.01
|22600
|19.27
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|0.97
|25271
|18.60
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.86
|53429
|16.40
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|0.83
|29933
|15.87
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|0.78
|32831
|14.88
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|0.54
|20900
|10.43
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|0.53
|196400
|10.08
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.48
|436000
|9.28
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.21
|9680
|4.01
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.13
|80580
|2.50
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|0.12
|64000
|2.31
|Equity
|Jyoti CNC Auto.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.10
|23137
|1.84
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|0.09
|14541
|1.74
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|0.08
|20350
|1.50
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.08
|23200
|1.47
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.07
|4400
|1.39
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|0.04
|23000
|0.76
|Equity
|Amara Raja Ener.
|Auto Components
|0.03
|6100
|0.59
|Equity
|Optiemus Infra.
|Telecom - Equipment & Accessories
|0.03
|11330
|0.49
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.02
|1300
|0.47
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.01
|215
|0.09
|Equity
|Prudent Corp.
|Capital Markets
|0.00
|227
|0.03
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.41
|2500
|26.97
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.39
|2500
|26.65
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.38
|2500
|26.50
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.35
|2500
|25.76
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.33
|250
|25.46
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.33
|2500
|25.39
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|1.04
|20
|19.84
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|1.61
|3000000
|30.87
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.37
|2500000
|26.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|1.34
|2500000
|25.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|0.54
|1000000
|10.35
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI AMC
|Exchange Traded Funds
|3.58
|9320000
|68.54
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC AMC
|Exchange Traded Funds
|3.15
|8258728
|60.42
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Exchange Traded Funds
|3.11
|8380000
|59.58
|Indian Mutual Funds
|SBI Funds Mgt.
|Exchange Traded Funds
|2.97
|7730206
|56.79
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Exchange Traded Funds
|2.96
|6262600
|56.65
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI AMC
|Exchange Traded Funds
|1.71
|3478400
|32.77
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.94
|0
|56.28
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.59
|0
|-10.63
