HSBC Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW

HSBC Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

HSBC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

HSBC Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW

AMC

HSBC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

08-Feb-2024

Fund Manager

Cheenu Gupta

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1915.41

HSBC Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.7471

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If units redeemed or switched out are upto 10% of the units purchased or switched in within 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil. If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment: 1% If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil.

HSBC Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart

HSBC Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.03
5.44
-12.69
-9.09
3.16
-
-
6.79
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

HSBC Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

HSBC Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
HDFC Bank5,23,800
Axis Bank4,10,100
Hexaware Tech.4,70,735
Sun Pharma.Inds.2,18,800
Global Health2,42,500
Bajaj Finance22,600
Ashok Leyland4,36,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Triveni Turbine6,11,600
Godrej Propert.1,15,226
JSW Energy4,68,918
Mazagon Dock90,000
Power Mech Proj.64,800
Data Pattern45,400

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityZomato LtdRetailing5.544776800106.09
EquityHDFC BankBanks4.7452380090.74
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services4.1450460079.23
EquityTrentRetailing4.0015800076.65
EquityM & MAutomobiles3.7627840071.96
EquityT R I LElectrical Equipment3.15156339860.27
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables2.7427410052.56
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment2.5836906649.39
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.4427690046.73
EquityBSECapital Markets2.209094042.13
EquityAxis BankBanks2.1741010041.64
EquityICICI BankBanks2.1634350041.36
EquityHexaware Tech.IT - Software1.9947073538.05
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment1.9264140036.72
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.8221880034.86
EquitySafari Inds.Consumer Durables1.7815962234.09
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables1.752403033.48
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services1.5240710029.15
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.52117840029.01
EquityGlobal HealthHealthcare Services1.4624250027.87
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software1.315360025.00
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services1.1923346622.83
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense1.096790020.96
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.0810840020.64
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)1.0213360019.55
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.012260019.27
EquityCoforgeIT - Software0.972527118.60
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products0.865342916.40
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software0.832993315.87
EquityL&T TechnologyIT - Services0.783283114.88
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets0.542090010.43
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets0.5319640010.08
EquityAshok LeylandAgricultural Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.484360009.28
EquityKaynes TechIndustrial Manufacturing0.2196804.01
EquityNTPCPower0.13805802.50
EquitySonata SoftwareIT - Software0.12640002.31
EquityJyoti CNC Auto.Industrial Manufacturing0.10231371.84
EquitySobhaRealty0.09145411.74
EquityZensar Tech.IT - Software0.08203501.50
EquityDLFRealty0.08232001.47
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction0.0744001.39
EquitySwiggyRetailing0.04230000.76
EquityAmara Raja Ener.Auto Components0.0361000.59
EquityOptiemus Infra.Telecom - Equipment & Accessories0.03113300.49
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets0.0213000.47
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.012150.09
EquityPrudent Corp.Capital Markets0.002270.03
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.41250026.97
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.39250026.65
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-1.38250026.50
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.35250025.76
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.3325025.46
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-1.33250025.39
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-1.042019.84
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2037-/-1.61300000030.87
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-1.37250000026.23
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-1.34250000025.69
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2053-/-0.54100000010.35
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsICICI AMCExchange Traded Funds3.58932000068.54
Indian Mutual FundsHDFC AMCExchange Traded Funds3.15825872860.42
Indian Mutual FundsNippon Life Ind.Exchange Traded Funds3.11838000059.58
Indian Mutual FundsSBI Funds Mgt.Exchange Traded Funds2.97773020656.79
Indian Mutual FundsNippon Life Ind.Exchange Traded Funds2.96626260056.65
Indian Mutual FundsICICI AMCExchange Traded Funds1.71347840032.77
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.94056.28
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.590-10.63

Key information

Fund House:
HSBC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
12-Dec-2001
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,30,991.16
Trustee/s:
Board of Trustees, HSBC M, N P Gidwani
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Menon, Ravi Menon, Kailash Kulkarni
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Kailash Kulkarni, Ravi Menon
Compliance Officer/s:
Denny Thomas
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Cheenu Gupta
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9-11 Floors, NESCO IT Park, Building no 3, Western Express Highway, Goregaon(East) Mumbai-400063
Contact Nos:
022 66145000
Fax:
022-49146033
Email:
investor.line@mutualfunds.hsbc.co.in
Website:
www.assetmanagement.hsbc.co.in

