HSBC Multi Cap Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Multi Cap Fund Regular G
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 10-Jan-2023
Fund Manager
: Venugopal Manghat
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3891.79
Invest wise with Expert advice
HSBC Multi Cap Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.7332
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If the units redeemed or switched out are upto 10% of the units purchased or switched in within 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil. If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment: 1% If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil.
HSBC Multi Cap Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
HSBC Multi Cap Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.5
7.43
-12.23
-11.51
3.21
-
-
26.7
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
HSBC Multi Cap Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HSBC Multi Cap Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.92
|880400
|152.52
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.86
|923150
|111.15
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.83
|129300
|110.29
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.37
|770161
|92.42
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|2.30
|3228300
|89.63
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.06
|476000
|80.33
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.98
|2476300
|77.12
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|1.97
|4306200
|76.48
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|1.92
|1195900
|74.87
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.88
|1187800
|73.32
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.85
|278800
|72.07
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|1.74
|456400
|67.75
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.73
|428200
|67.23
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.66
|129427
|64.60
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.65
|2891200
|64.21
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.57
|602706
|61.20
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|1.55
|1177664
|60.44
|Equity
|Neuland Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.54
|56400
|59.84
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.51
|141719
|58.73
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.43
|101700
|55.73
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.38
|169960
|53.77
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|1.36
|100103
|53.09
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|1.36
|395612
|52.94
|Equity
|Firstsour.Solu.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.34
|1504213
|52.04
|Equity
|Sai Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.34
|753650
|51.99
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|1.33
|37013
|51.58
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.29
|338100
|50.30
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|1.29
|678995
|50.14
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.29
|727300
|50.09
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.28
|340300
|49.80
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|1.25
|1117700
|48.73
|Equity
|K P R Mill Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.24
|604000
|48.41
|Equity
|Engineers India
|Construction
|1.24
|3220000
|48.35
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.16
|202415
|45.04
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.13
|36800
|43.96
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.07
|1142590
|41.62
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.06
|40861
|41.38
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.05
|256800
|40.91
|Equity
|Suzlon Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|1.01
|7884494
|39.19
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.99
|79640
|38.63
|Equity
|Lemon Tree Hotel
|Leisure Services
|0.98
|3145050
|38.27
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|0.97
|1873800
|37.68
|Equity
|eClerx Services
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.97
|132831
|37.64
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.93
|191700
|36.51
|Equity
|Power Mech Proj.
|Construction
|0.93
|202108
|36.42
|Equity
|H U D C O
|Finance
|0.92
|2179200
|35.98
|Equity
|Sundaram Finance
|Finance
|0.91
|78100
|35.43
|Equity
|Gokaldas Exports
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.90
|432700
|35.20
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.90
|257000
|34.83
|Equity
|Sumitomo Chemi.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.89
|754500
|34.75
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|0.89
|287800
|34.46
|Equity
|TD Power Systems
|Electrical Equipment
|0.88
|1111233
|34.32
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|0.87
|163600
|33.91
|Equity
|Epigral
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.85
|204772
|33.03
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.83
|147800
|32.37
|Equity
|Time Technoplast
|Industrial Products
|0.82
|890900
|31.84
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.82
|87445
|31.72
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.81
|68500
|31.67
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.81
|165000
|31.39
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|0.79
|779252
|30.78
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|0.74
|39300
|28.93
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.71
|227580
|27.64
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|0.70
|381400
|27.31
|Equity
|Safari Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|0.70
|126906
|27.10
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|0.68
|169300
|26.66
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.67
|187200
|26.22
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.66
|83980
|25.78
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|0.62
|76800
|24.12
|Equity
|Ratnamani Metals
|Industrial Products
|0.61
|96700
|23.77
|Equity
|Gujarat Fluoroch
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.61
|66100
|23.69
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.57
|366500
|22.01
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.56
|639930
|21.93
|Equity
|Bharat Bijlee
|Electrical Equipment
|0.55
|85100
|21.23
|Equity
|Bikaji Foods
|Food Products
|0.52
|317000
|20.10
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|0.51
|287148
|19.71
|Equity
|Thangamayil Jew.
|Consumer Durables
|0.49
|101578
|19.18
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.48
|759500
|18.70
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|0.46
|490859
|17.72
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|0.44
|515250
|17.24
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|0.43
|68200
|16.80
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.43
|21149
|16.71
|Equity
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|0.43
|644100
|16.67
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|0.43
|283100
|16.55
|Equity
|CCL Products
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.40
|267306
|15.50
|Equity
|Balrampur Chini
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.38
|330900
|14.70
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.37
|29300
|14.46
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.37
|225000
|14.27
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|0.33
|208100
|12.97
|Equity
|Jyoti CNC Auto.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.33
|162337
|12.96
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.32
|147000
|12.58
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|0.26
|57600
|9.96
|Equity
|West Coast Paper
|Paper Forest & Jute Products
|0.24
|235300
|9.24
|Equity
|Rolex Rings
|Auto Components
|0.21
|59000
|8.34
|Equity
|VRL Logistics
|Transport Services
|0.16
|142013
|6.40
|Equity
|Sai Silks
|Retailing
|0.05
|129523
|1.75
|Rights
|Thangamayil Jew.
|-/-
|0.02
|12640
|0.61
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.14
|0
|44.19
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.06
|0
|-2.43
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement