iifl-logo
iifl-logo

HSBC Multi Cap Fund Regular G

HSBC Multi Cap Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

HSBC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

HSBC Multi Cap Fund Regular G

AMC

HSBC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

10-Jan-2023

Fund Manager

Venugopal Manghat

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

3891.79

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

HSBC Multi Cap Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  16.7332

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If the units redeemed or switched out are upto 10% of the units purchased or switched in within 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil. If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment: 1% If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil.

HSBC Multi Cap Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

HSBC Multi Cap Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.5
7.43
-12.23
-11.51
3.21
-
-
26.7
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

HSBC Multi Cap Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

HSBC Multi Cap Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Kotak Mah. Bank1,65,000
Bikaji Foods3,17,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Kirloskar Oil2,66,072
Aegis Logistics3,37,300
Uno Minda1,91,100
H P C L4,10,500
Escorts Kubota35,000
Whirlpool India1,10,200

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks3.92880400152.52
EquityICICI BankBanks2.86923150111.15
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.83129300110.29
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.3777016192.42
EquityWiproIT - Software2.30322830089.63
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.0647600080.33
EquityNTPCPower1.98247630077.12
EquityFederal BankBanks1.97430620076.48
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services1.92119590074.87
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.88118780073.32
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.8527880072.07
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty1.7445640067.75
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services1.7342820067.23
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets1.6612942764.60
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.65289120064.21
EquityAxis BankBanks1.5760270661.20
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets1.55117766460.44
EquityNeuland Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.545640059.84
EquityKaynes TechIndustrial Manufacturing1.5114171958.73
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.4310170055.73
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.3816996053.77
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software1.3610010353.09
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment1.3639561252.94
EquityFirstsour.Solu.Commercial Services & Supplies1.34150421352.04
EquitySai LifePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.3475365051.99
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables1.333701351.58
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software1.2933810050.30
EquityZensar Tech.IT - Software1.2967899550.14
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.2972730050.09
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)1.2834030049.80
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages1.25111770048.73
EquityK P R Mill LtdTextiles & Apparels1.2460400048.41
EquityEngineers IndiaConstruction1.24322000048.35
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles1.1620241545.04
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.133680043.96
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.07114259041.62
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.064086141.38
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.0525680040.91
EquitySuzlon EnergyElectrical Equipment1.01788449439.19
EquityTrentRetailing0.997964038.63
EquityLemon Tree HotelLeisure Services0.98314505038.27
EquityKarur Vysya BankBanks0.97187380037.68
EquityeClerx ServicesCommercial Services & Supplies0.9713283137.64
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.9319170036.51
EquityPower Mech Proj.Construction0.9320210836.42
EquityH U D C OFinance0.92217920035.98
EquitySundaram FinanceFinance0.917810035.43
EquityGokaldas ExportsTextiles & Apparels0.9043270035.20
EquityIpca Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.9025700034.83
EquitySumitomo Chemi.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals0.8975450034.75
EquityKPIT Technologi.IT - Software0.8928780034.46
EquityTD Power SystemsElectrical Equipment0.88111123334.32
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages0.8716360033.91
EquityEpigralChemicals & Petrochemicals0.8520477233.03
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG0.8314780032.37
EquityTime TechnoplastIndustrial Products0.8289090031.84
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets0.828744531.72
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.816850031.67
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks0.8116500031.39
EquityITCDiversified FMCG0.7977925230.78
EquityCoforgeIT - Software0.743930028.93
EquitySuven PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.7122758027.64
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services0.7038140027.31
EquitySafari Inds.Consumer Durables0.7012690627.10
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software0.6816930026.66
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.6718720026.22
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products0.668398025.78
EquityAIA EngineeringIndustrial Products0.627680024.12
EquityRatnamani MetalsIndustrial Products0.619670023.77
EquityGujarat FluorochChemicals & Petrochemicals0.616610023.69
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products0.5736650022.01
EquityOil IndiaOil0.5663993021.93
EquityBharat BijleeElectrical Equipment0.558510021.23
EquityBikaji FoodsFood Products0.5231700020.10
EquityK E C Intl.Construction0.5128714819.71
EquityThangamayil Jew.Consumer Durables0.4910157819.18
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.4875950018.70
EquitySonata SoftwareIT - Software0.4649085917.72
EquitySwiggyRetailing0.4451525017.24
EquityColgate-PalmolivPersonal Products0.436820016.80
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.432114916.71
EquityPNC InfratechConstruction0.4364410016.67
EquityJindal Stain.Ferrous Metals0.4328310016.55
EquityCCL ProductsAgricultural Food & other Products0.4026730615.50
EquityBalrampur ChiniAgricultural Food & other Products0.3833090014.70
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.372930014.46
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.3722500014.27
EquityContainer Corpn.Transport Services0.3320810012.97
EquityJyoti CNC Auto.Industrial Manufacturing0.3316233712.96
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals0.3214700012.58
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles0.26576009.96
EquityWest Coast PaperPaper Forest & Jute Products0.242353009.24
EquityRolex RingsAuto Components0.21590008.34
EquityVRL LogisticsTransport Services0.161420136.40
EquitySai SilksRetailing0.051295231.75
RightsThangamayil Jew.-/-0.02126400.61
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.14044.19
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.060-2.43

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
HSBC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
12-Dec-2001
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,30,991.16
Trustee/s:
Board of Trustees, HSBC M, N P Gidwani
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Menon, Ravi Menon, Kailash Kulkarni
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Kailash Kulkarni, Ravi Menon
Compliance Officer/s:
Denny Thomas
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Venugopal Manghat
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9-11 Floors, NESCO IT Park, Building no 3, Western Express Highway, Goregaon(East) Mumbai-400063
Contact Nos:
022 66145000
Fax:
022-49146033
Email:
investor.line@mutualfunds.hsbc.co.in
Website:
www.assetmanagement.hsbc.co.in

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.