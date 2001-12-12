HSBC Nifty 50 Index Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Nifty 50 Index Fund Direct G
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 24-Mar-2020
Fund Manager
: Praveen Ayathan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 281.1
Invest wise with Expert advice
HSBC Nifty 50 Index Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 27.0942
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If the units redeemed or switched out are upto 10% of the units purchased or switched in (the limit) within 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil. If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment: 1% If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil.
HSBC Nifty 50 Index Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
HSBC Nifty 50 Index Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.45
5.03
-3
-7.69
4.58
10.55
-
22.2
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
HSBC Nifty 50 Index Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HSBC Nifty 50 Index Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|13.27
|215327
|37.30
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|8.56
|199801
|24.05
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|8.21
|192227
|23.06
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|6.12
|101999
|17.21
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.24
|75945
|11.92
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.75
|33335
|10.54
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|3.70
|263270
|10.39
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.59
|28938
|10.07
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.92
|80754
|8.20
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.81
|41580
|7.91
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.67
|108971
|7.50
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.40
|7925
|6.76
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.31
|25069
|6.48
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.96
|25138
|5.50
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.73
|30565
|4.86
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.68
|29975
|4.72
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.58
|3726
|4.45
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.49
|134080
|4.17
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.31
|59356
|3.68
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.28
|11715
|3.60
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.16
|3229
|3.27
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.15
|234635
|3.21
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.14
|128269
|3.21
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.09
|6287
|3.05
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.03
|15486
|2.89
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.99
|12806
|2.79
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.95
|17975
|2.67
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.93
|41162
|2.61
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.92
|27173
|2.58
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.89
|101271
|2.49
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.88
|3142
|2.48
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.88
|109833
|2.47
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|0.87
|39575
|2.44
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.86
|10521
|2.42
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.84
|64225
|2.37
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.79
|20871
|2.23
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|0.79
|80181
|2.22
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.79
|10141
|2.22
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.78
|15565
|2.19
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.68
|17270
|1.92
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.66
|3896
|1.85
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.66
|18703
|1.85
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.66
|30266
|1.84
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.64
|12671
|1.81
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.63
|18418
|1.77
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.62
|2866
|1.73
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.55
|3337
|1.53
|Equity
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|0.53
|7049
|1.47
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.48
|3670
|1.35
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.46
|54805
|1.30
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.24
|0
|0.67
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.13
|0
|-0.38
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement