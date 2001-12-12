HSBC Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Direct G
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 24-Mar-2020
Fund Manager
: Praveen Ayathan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 112.66
Invest wise with Expert advice
HSBC Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 27.5593
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If the units redeemed or switched out are upto 10% of the units purchased or switched in (the limit) within 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil. If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment: 1% If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil.
HSBC Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
HSBC Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.52
9.4
-8.75
-16.32
1.1
14.82
-
22.62
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
HSBC Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HSBC Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|7.52
|381471
|8.47
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|4.29
|10793
|4.83
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.40
|6987
|3.82
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|3.33
|180548
|3.74
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|3.27
|93279
|3.68
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.86
|10450
|3.22
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|2.86
|22991
|3.22
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|2.85
|73706
|3.21
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|2.80
|92886
|3.15
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|2.67
|4304
|3.00
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|2.59
|80006
|2.91
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|2.55
|12905
|2.87
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|2.46
|8138
|2.77
|Equity
|Bajaj Holdings
|Finance
|2.44
|2379
|2.75
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|2.19
|68632
|2.47
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|2.11
|5089
|2.37
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.08
|206136
|2.33
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|2.06
|148601
|2.31
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.00
|8459
|2.24
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|1.99
|4858
|2.24
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|1.99
|35259
|2.24
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.97
|13144
|2.22
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.85
|16228
|2.08
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|1.85
|20708
|2.08
|Equity
|Adani Power
|Power
|1.84
|43252
|2.07
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|1.79
|102499
|2.01
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.79
|739
|2.01
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|1.76
|13909
|1.97
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.71
|162203
|1.92
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.59
|20877
|1.78
|Equity
|Macrotech Devel.
|Realty
|1.54
|15319
|1.73
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.52
|36924
|1.71
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|1.47
|189456
|1.65
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|1.42
|32490
|1.60
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.35
|5166
|1.52
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|1.33
|185247
|1.49
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.26
|2881
|1.42
|Equity
|JSW Energy
|Power
|1.21
|29362
|1.36
|Equity
|Adani Green
|Power
|1.16
|16842
|1.30
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|1.15
|19889
|1.29
|Equity
|NHPC Ltd
|Power
|1.13
|173891
|1.26
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|1.12
|70627
|1.26
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|1.12
|476
|1.26
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.07
|13752
|1.20
|Equity
|Union Bank (I)
|Banks
|1.06
|106170
|1.19
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|1.05
|21457
|1.18
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|0.99
|16575
|1.11
|Equity
|I R F C
|Finance
|0.98
|98190
|1.10
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|0.80
|12197
|0.90
|Equity
|Adani Total Gas
|Gas
|0.75
|15236
|0.84
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.16
|0
|0.18
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.10
|0
|-0.10
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement