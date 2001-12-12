iifl-logo
HSBC Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Direct G

HSBC Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

HSBC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

HSBC Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Direct G

AMC

HSBC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Index

Launch Date

24-Mar-2020

Fund Manager

Praveen Ayathan

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

112.66

HSBC Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  27.5593

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If the units redeemed or switched out are upto 10% of the units purchased or switched in (the limit) within 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil. If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment: 1% If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil.

HSBC Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

HSBC Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.52
9.4
-8.75
-16.32
1.1
14.82
-
22.62
Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36

HSBC Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

HSBC Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityZomato LtdRetailing7.523814718.47
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services4.29107934.83
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.4069873.82
EquityJio FinancialFinance3.331805483.74
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals3.27932793.68
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense2.86104503.22
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance2.86229913.22
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages2.85737063.21
EquityTata Power Co.Power2.80928863.15
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing2.6743043.00
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance2.59800062.91
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles2.55129052.87
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing2.4681382.77
EquityBajaj HoldingsFinance2.4423792.75
EquityREC LtdFinance2.19686322.47
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software2.1150892.37
EquityI O C LPetroleum Products2.082061362.33
EquityGAIL (India)Gas2.061486012.31
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals2.0084592.24
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment1.9948582.24
EquityDLFRealty1.99352592.24
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.97131442.22
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages1.85162282.08
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products1.85207082.08
EquityAdani PowerPower1.84432522.07
EquityBank of BarodaBanks1.791024992.01
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products1.797392.01
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables1.76139091.97
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components1.711622031.92
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals1.59208771.78
EquityMacrotech Devel.Realty1.54153191.73
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products1.52369241.71
EquityPunjab Natl.BankBanks1.471894561.65
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products1.42324901.60
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.3551661.52
EquityCanara BankBanks1.331852471.49
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment1.2628811.42
EquityJSW EnergyPower1.21293621.36
EquityAdani GreenPower1.16168421.30
EquityAdani Energy SolPower1.15198891.29
EquityNHPC LtdPower1.131738911.26
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment1.12706271.26
EquityBoschAuto Components1.124761.26
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.07137521.20
EquityUnion Bank (I)Banks1.061061701.19
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance1.05214571.18
EquityI R C T CLeisure Services0.99165751.11
EquityI R F CFinance0.98981901.10
EquityLife InsuranceInsurance0.80121970.90
EquityAdani Total GasGas0.75152360.84
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.1600.18
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.100-0.10

Key information

Fund House:
HSBC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
12-Dec-2001
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,30,991.16
Trustee/s:
Board of Trustees, HSBC M, N P Gidwani
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Menon, Ravi Menon, Kailash Kulkarni
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Kailash Kulkarni, Ravi Menon
Compliance Officer/s:
Denny Thomas
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Praveen Ayathan
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9-11 Floors, NESCO IT Park, Building no 3, Western Express Highway, Goregaon(East) Mumbai-400063
Contact Nos:
022 66145000
Fax:
022-49146033
Email:
investor.line@mutualfunds.hsbc.co.in
Website:
www.assetmanagement.hsbc.co.in

