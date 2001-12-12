HSBC Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 21-May-2019
Fund Manager
: Mahesh A Chhabria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2384.04
Invest wise with Expert advice
HSBC Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1000.1809
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HSBC Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W- NAV Chart
HSBC Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.13
0.55
1.59
3.26
6.78
6.31
-
4.81
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
HSBC Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W- Latest Dividends
HSBC Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|4.78
|10000000
|99.72
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.39
|5000000
|49.80
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.19
|2500000
|24.90
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|47.97
|0
|1,000.77
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|23.02
|0
|480.38
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|14.39
|0
|300.23
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.73
|0
|119.49
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.53
|0
|11.13
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement