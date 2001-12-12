iifl-logo
HSBC Short Duration Fund B

HSBC Short Duration Fund B

Summary Info

Fund Name

HSBC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

HSBC Short Duration Fund B

AMC

HSBC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Short Term Income Funds

Launch Date

07-Dec-2011

Fund Manager

Mohd Asif Rizwi

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

3688.2

HSBC Short Duration Fund B - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  25.9644

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

0.50% - If redeemed on or before 6 months from the date of allotment. Nil- If redeemed above 6 months from the date of allotment.

HSBC Short Duration Fund B- NAV Chart

HSBC Short Duration Fund B- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.57
1.55
2.64
4.16
8.41
6.2
5.93
7.45
Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02

HSBC Short Duration Fund B- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

HSBC Short Duration Fund B- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-2.8410000104.62
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-2.8410000104.47
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-2.811000103.41
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-2.7810000102.51
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-2.71970099.79
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-2.22750081.87
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-2.20750080.98
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-2.16750079.72
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-2.14750078.71
Corporate DebtsE X I M Bank-/-2.08750076.65
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-2.07750076.15
Corporate DebtsHindustan Zinc-/-2.04750075.28
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.48500054.38
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-1.4650053.71
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-1.45500053.49
Corporate DebtsI O C L-/-1.45500053.36
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.45500053.33
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-1.44500052.97
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-1.44500052.93
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.44500052.85
Corporate DebtsPower Grid Corpn-/-1.4250052.30
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.42500052.22
Corporate DebtsE X I M Bank-/-1.39500051.01
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.38500050.64
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.3550049.71
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-1.214844.40
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-1.13405041.56
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-1.125841.13
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.1140040.80
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-0.763028.04
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.72250026.62
Corporate DebtsNTPC-/-0.7225026.61
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-0.7225026.41
Corporate DebtsI O C L-/-0.7125026.25
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.71250026.25
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.71250026.24
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.7025025.74
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.68250025.53
Corporate DebtsE X I M Bank-/-0.68250025.47
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.68250025.37
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.68250025.24
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.41150015.19
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.28100010.32
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-8.2529000000303.79
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-6.8023500000250.59
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2029-/-2.8410000000104.41
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2031-/-2.27800000083.68
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2029-/-2.10750000077.26
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-2.03700000074.67
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2035-/-1.39500000051.21
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2030-/-1.14400000042.12
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2035-/-0.73250000026.75
Govt. SecuritiesKARNATAKA 2030-/-0.68250000025.13
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.041276001.31
Derivative Investments
DerivativesPay Fixed/Receive Float-/-0.0000.08
DerivativesPay Fixed/Receive Float-/-0.000-0.09
DerivativesPay Fixed/Receive Float-/--0.010-0.30
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-2.60200095.76
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.30100047.74
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-1.30100047.84
Commercial PaperKotak Mahindra P-/-1.28100047.32
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.28100047.31
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.27100046.78
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.262009.52
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.82030.29
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.2408.99
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.120-3.95

Key information

Fund House:
HSBC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
12-Dec-2001
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,30,991.16
Trustee/s:
Board of Trustees, HSBC M, N P Gidwani
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Menon, Ravi Menon, Kailash Kulkarni
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Kailash Kulkarni, Ravi Menon
Compliance Officer/s:
Denny Thomas
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Mohd Asif Rizwi
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9-11 Floors, NESCO IT Park, Building no 3, Western Express Highway, Goregaon(East) Mumbai-400063
Contact Nos:
022 66145000
Fax:
022-49146033
Email:
investor.line@mutualfunds.hsbc.co.in
Website:
www.assetmanagement.hsbc.co.in

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

