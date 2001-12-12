HSBC Short Duration Fund IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Short Duration Fund IDCW Q
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 07-Dec-2011
Fund Manager
: Mohd Asif Rizwi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3688.2
HSBC Short Duration Fund IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.5341
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.50% - If redeemed on or before 6 months from the date of allotment. Nil- If redeemed above 6 months from the date of allotment.
HSBC Short Duration Fund IDCW Q- NAV Chart
HSBC Short Duration Fund IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.57
1.55
2.64
4.14
8.39
5.53
5.53
7.33
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
HSBC Short Duration Fund IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
HSBC Short Duration Fund IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.84
|10000
|104.62
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.84
|10000
|104.47
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.81
|1000
|103.41
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|2.78
|10000
|102.51
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.71
|9700
|99.79
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|2.22
|7500
|81.87
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.20
|7500
|80.98
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.16
|7500
|79.72
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|2.14
|7500
|78.71
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|2.08
|7500
|76.65
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.07
|7500
|76.15
|Corporate Debts
|Hindustan Zinc
|-/-
|2.04
|7500
|75.28
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.48
|5000
|54.38
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.46
|500
|53.71
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.45
|5000
|53.49
|Corporate Debts
|I O C L
|-/-
|1.45
|5000
|53.36
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.45
|5000
|53.33
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|1.44
|5000
|52.97
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.44
|5000
|52.93
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.44
|5000
|52.85
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|1.42
|500
|52.30
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.42
|5000
|52.22
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.39
|5000
|51.01
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.38
|5000
|50.64
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.35
|500
|49.71
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|1.21
|48
|44.40
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|1.13
|4050
|41.56
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|1.12
|58
|41.13
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.11
|400
|40.80
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.76
|30
|28.04
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.72
|2500
|26.62
|Corporate Debts
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.72
|250
|26.61
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.72
|250
|26.41
|Corporate Debts
|I O C L
|-/-
|0.71
|250
|26.25
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.71
|2500
|26.25
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.71
|2500
|26.24
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.70
|250
|25.74
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.68
|2500
|25.53
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.68
|2500
|25.47
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.68
|2500
|25.37
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.68
|2500
|25.24
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.41
|1500
|15.19
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.28
|1000
|10.32
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|8.25
|29000000
|303.79
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|6.80
|23500000
|250.59
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|2.84
|10000000
|104.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|2.27
|8000000
|83.68
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|2.10
|7500000
|77.26
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|2.03
|7000000
|74.67
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2035
|-/-
|1.39
|5000000
|51.21
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2030
|-/-
|1.14
|4000000
|42.12
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2035
|-/-
|0.73
|2500000
|26.75
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2030
|-/-
|0.68
|2500000
|25.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.04
|127600
|1.31
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Pay Fixed/Receive Float
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.08
|Derivatives
|Pay Fixed/Receive Float
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.09
|Derivatives
|Pay Fixed/Receive Float
|-/-
|-0.01
|0
|-0.30
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|2.60
|2000
|95.76
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.30
|1000
|47.74
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.30
|1000
|47.84
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|1.28
|1000
|47.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.28
|1000
|47.31
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.27
|1000
|46.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.26
|200
|9.52
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.82
|0
|30.29
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.24
|0
|8.99
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.12
|0
|-3.95
