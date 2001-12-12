iifl-logo
Summary Info

Fund Name

HSBC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

HSBC Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW M

AMC

HSBC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Ultra Short Term Funds

Launch Date

14-Jan-2020

Fund Manager

Mahesh A Chhabria

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2548.73

HSBC Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW M - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1031.5946

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

HSBC Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW M- NAV Chart

HSBC Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW M- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.38
0.95
2.04
3.8
7.53
6.68
5.73
5.72
Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67

HSBC Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW M- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
25-Mar-20250.604816690

HSBC Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW M- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-5.791250130.74
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-3.53750079.81
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-2.33500052.64
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-2.2850051.57
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-2.2850051.52
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-2.24500050.66
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-2.23500050.40
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-1.965544.28
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-1.18250026.62
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.17250026.50
Corporate DebtsE X I M Bank-/-1.1725026.47
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-1.1525026.08
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.1425025.74
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.1425025.69
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-1.1425025.65
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-1.1125025.12
Derivative Investments
DerivativesPay Fixed/Receive Float-/-0.000-0.08
DerivativesPay Fixed/Receive Float-/-0.000-0.08
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-5.482500123.76
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-4.39200099.14
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-4.38200099.01
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-4.381000000099.00
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-4.37200098.67
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-3.29150074.31
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-3.21150072.59
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-3.16150071.42
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-3.14150071.06
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-3.12150070.49
Certificate of DepositsE X I M Bank-/-3.11150070.36
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-2.92669850065.99
Commercial PaperA Birla Finance-/-2.20100049.64
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-2.19100049.38
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.18500000049.37
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-2.18500000049.37
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-2.15100048.49
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-2.12100047.88
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.11100047.69
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-2.10500000047.47
Commercial PaperKotak Mahindra P-/-2.09100047.32
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-2.09100047.27
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-2.09100047.25
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-2.09100047.11
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-2.08100047.02
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-2.08100046.98
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-2.07100046.82
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-2.07100046.82
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.04250000023.54
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.0350023.37
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--13.070-,295.47

Key information

Fund House:
HSBC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
12-Dec-2001
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,30,991.16
Trustee/s:
Board of Trustees, HSBC M, N P Gidwani
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Menon, Ravi Menon, Kailash Kulkarni
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Kailash Kulkarni, Ravi Menon
Compliance Officer/s:
Denny Thomas
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Mahesh A Chhabria
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9-11 Floors, NESCO IT Park, Building no 3, Western Express Highway, Goregaon(East) Mumbai-400063
Contact Nos:
022 66145000
Fax:
022-49146033
Email:
investor.line@mutualfunds.hsbc.co.in
Website:
www.assetmanagement.hsbc.co.in

