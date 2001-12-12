HSBC Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW W RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW W RI
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 14-Jan-2020
Fund Manager
: Mahesh A Chhabria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2548.73
Invest wise with Expert advice
HSBC Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW W RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1042.01
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HSBC Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW W RI- NAV Chart
HSBC Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW W RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
0.55
1.66
3.42
8.22
7.13
5.96
5.94
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
HSBC Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW W RI- Latest Dividends
HSBC Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW W RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|5.79
|1250
|130.74
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.53
|7500
|79.81
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.33
|5000
|52.64
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.28
|500
|51.57
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|2.28
|500
|51.52
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.24
|5000
|50.66
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.23
|5000
|50.40
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|1.96
|55
|44.28
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|1.18
|2500
|26.62
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.17
|2500
|26.50
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.17
|250
|26.47
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|1.15
|250
|26.08
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.14
|250
|25.74
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.14
|250
|25.69
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.14
|250
|25.65
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.11
|250
|25.12
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Pay Fixed/Receive Float
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.08
|Derivatives
|Pay Fixed/Receive Float
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.08
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|5.48
|2500
|123.76
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|4.39
|2000
|99.14
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|4.38
|2000
|99.01
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|4.38
|10000000
|99.00
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|4.37
|2000
|98.67
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|3.29
|1500
|74.31
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.21
|1500
|72.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|3.16
|1500
|71.42
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|3.14
|1500
|71.06
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|3.12
|1500
|70.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|3.11
|1500
|70.36
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.92
|6698500
|65.99
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|2.20
|1000
|49.64
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.19
|1000
|49.38
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.18
|5000000
|49.37
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.18
|5000000
|49.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.15
|1000
|48.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|2.12
|1000
|47.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.11
|1000
|47.69
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.10
|5000000
|47.47
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|2.09
|1000
|47.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.09
|1000
|47.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.09
|1000
|47.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.09
|1000
|47.11
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|2.08
|1000
|47.02
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.08
|1000
|46.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.07
|1000
|46.82
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.07
|1000
|46.82
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.04
|2500000
|23.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.03
|500
|23.37
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-13.07
|0
|-,295.47
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement