ICICI Pru All Seasons Bond Fund Direct IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru All Seasons Bond Fund Direct IDCW W
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Manish Banthia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 13643.93
Invest wise with Expert advice
ICICI Pru All Seasons Bond Fund Direct IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.5536
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If units purchased or switched in from another Scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out within 3 years from the date of allotment. Nil - If units purchased or switched in from another Scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out after 3 years from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru All Seasons Bond Fund Direct IDCW W- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru All Seasons Bond Fund Direct IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.31
0.99
2.16
3.96
9.2
7.89
7.81
9.59
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
ICICI Pru All Seasons Bond Fund Direct IDCW W- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru All Seasons Bond Fund Direct IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|5.27
|75000
|758.21
|NCD
|Vedanta
|-/-
|2.79
|40000
|400.85
|NCD
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|1.40
|20000
|202.18
|NCD
|Nirma
|-/-
|1.40
|20000
|201.34
|NCD
|Oberoi Realty
|-/-
|1.39
|20000
|200.48
|NCD
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|1.39
|20000
|200.16
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.12
|16000
|161.78
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|1.05
|15000
|151.21
|NCD
|SEIL Energy Indi
|-/-
|1.04
|15000
|149.83
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|1.03
|15000
|149.37
|NCD
|Macrotech Devel.
|-/-
|0.87
|12500
|125.04
|NCD
|Aptus Value Hou.
|-/-
|0.86
|12500
|124.15
|NCD
|Aptus Value Hou.
|-/-
|0.86
|12500
|123.98
|NCD
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.83
|1200000
|120.30
|NCD
|IIFL Home Fin.
|-/-
|0.83
|12000
|119.86
|NCD
|Manappuram Fin.
|-/-
|0.76
|11000
|110.55
|NCD
|Tata Realty
|-/-
|0.76
|11000
|110.45
|NCD
|SK Finance
|-/-
|0.76
|11000
|109.40
|ZCB
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|0.73
|850
|105.43
|NCD
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|0.73
|10450
|105.34
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.70
|10000
|101.20
|NCD
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|0.70
|10050
|101.17
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.70
|10000
|100.62
|NCD
|Motilal Finvest
|-/-
|0.69
|10000
|100.27
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.69
|10000
|100.05
|NCD
|IIFL Home Fin.
|-/-
|0.69
|10000
|99.99
|NCD
|Avanse Fin. Ser.
|-/-
|0.69
|10000
|99.89
|NCD
|TMF Holdings
|-/-
|0.69
|1000
|99.83
|NCD
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|0.57
|80
|81.99
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|0.52
|750000000
|75.23
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.52
|7500
|75.16
|NCD
|GE Shipping Co
|-/-
|0.52
|750
|74.97
|NCD
|TMF Holdings
|-/-
|0.48
|700
|69.84
|NCD
|L&T Metro Rail
|-/-
|0.48
|700
|69.27
|NCD
|JM Financial Pro
|-/-
|0.43
|6200
|62.03
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.41
|6000
|60.28
|NCD
|Hampi Expressway
|-/-
|0.41
|6000
|59.63
|NCD
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|0.35
|50
|51.28
|NCD
|Altius Telecom
|-/-
|0.35
|5000
|50.28
|NCD
|Motilal Osw.Home
|-/-
|0.34
|5000
|50.13
|NCD
|JM Fin. Ass. Re.
|-/-
|0.34
|5000
|50.11
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.34
|500
|50.11
|NCD
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.34
|5000
|50.07
|NCD
|JM Fin. Ass. Re.
|-/-
|0.34
|5000
|50.04
|NCD
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|-/-
|0.31
|4500
|45.11
|NCD
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.31
|450
|44.65
|NCD
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|0.28
|400
|40.48
|NCD
|AAVAS Financiers
|-/-
|0.23
|340
|34.27
|NCD
|GE Shipping Co
|-/-
|0.20
|290
|29.00
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.17
|2500
|25.08
|NCD
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.17
|250
|25.08
|NCD
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.17
|2500
|25.03
|NCD
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.17
|2500
|25.01
|NCD
|Jodhpur Wind
|-/-
|0.17
|250
|24.74
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.14
|190
|20.16
|NCD
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.13
|2000
|20.09
|NCD
|GE Shipping Co
|-/-
|0.13
|200
|20.08
|NCD
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.13
|2000
|20.07
|NCD
|JM Financial Pro
|-/-
|0.13
|2000
|20.05
|NCD
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.13
|2000
|20.01
|NCD
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.13
|2000
|20.00
|NCD
|Oriental Nagpur
|-/-
|0.13
|2000
|19.94
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.13
|175
|18.69
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.12
|175
|18.54
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.12
|175
|18.53
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.12
|175
|18.41
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.12
|175
|18.33
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.12
|175
|18.31
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.12
|175
|18.21
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.12
|175
|18.08
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.11
|160
|16.90
|NCD
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|0.10
|15
|15.17
|NCD
|Oriental Nagpur
|-/-
|0.05
|820
|8.18
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.03
|50
|5.28
|NCD
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|0.03
|500
|5.03
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.03
|500
|5.01
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.00
|10
|1.09
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|27.08
|376787690
|3,890.73
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|10.49
|143212000
|1,507.35
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.78
|66848050
|687.82
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.19
|45460800
|458.92
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.13
|30000000
|306.34
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|1.86
|26457100
|268.35
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|1.70
|24000000
|244.41
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh
|-/-
|0.79
|11051200
|113.61
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka
|-/-
|0.77
|10982600
|111.21
|Govt. Securities
|west bengal
|-/-
|0.24
|3466000
|35.52
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.23
|3314200
|34.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.17
|2500000
|25.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.15
|2100000
|21.85
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|232700
|2.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|185000
|1.87
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|178350
|1.82
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.42
|0
|348.61
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.48
|0
|69.18
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement