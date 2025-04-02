iifl-logo
Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru All Seasons Bond Fund Regular IDCW W

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Income Funds

Launch Date

26-Mar-2002

Fund Manager

Manish Banthia

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

13643.93

ICICI Pru All Seasons Bond Fund Regular IDCW W - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.8996

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

0.50% of the applicable Nav.

ICICI Pru All Seasons Bond Fund Regular IDCW W- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru All Seasons Bond Fund Regular IDCW W- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.02
1.29
2.35
3.97
8.79
7.24
7.1
8.05
Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55

ICICI Pru All Seasons Bond Fund Regular IDCW W- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
02-Apr-20250.6520

ICICI Pru All Seasons Bond Fund Regular IDCW W- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-5.2775000758.21
NCDVedanta-/-2.7940000400.85
NCDGodrej Propert.-/-1.4020000202.18
NCDNirma-/-1.4020000201.34
NCDOberoi Realty-/-1.3920000200.48
NCDTata Projects-/-1.3920000200.16
NCDBharti Telecom-/-1.1216000161.78
NCDCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-1.0515000151.21
NCDSEIL Energy Indi-/-1.0415000149.83
NCDIndostar Capital-/-1.0315000149.37
NCDMacrotech Devel.-/-0.8712500125.04
NCDAptus Value Hou.-/-0.8612500124.15
NCDAptus Value Hou.-/-0.8612500123.98
NCD360 One Prime-/-0.831200000120.30
NCDIIFL Home Fin.-/-0.8312000119.86
NCDManappuram Fin.-/-0.7611000110.55
NCDTata Realty-/-0.7611000110.45
NCDSK Finance-/-0.7611000109.40
ZCBTata Motors Fina-/-0.73850105.43
NCDERIS Lifescience-/-0.7310450105.34
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.7010000101.20
NCDERIS Lifescience-/-0.7010050101.17
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.7010000100.62
NCDMotilal Finvest-/-0.6910000100.27
NCDIndostar Capital-/-0.6910000100.05
NCDIIFL Home Fin.-/-0.691000099.99
NCDAvanse Fin. Ser.-/-0.691000099.89
NCDTMF Holdings-/-0.69100099.83
NCDTVS Credit Serv.-/-0.578081.99
PTCSansar Trust-/-0.5275000000075.23
NCDCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.52750075.16
NCDGE Shipping Co-/-0.5275074.97
NCDTMF Holdings-/-0.4870069.84
NCDL&T Metro Rail-/-0.4870069.27
NCDJM Financial Pro-/-0.43620062.03
NCDGodrej Industrie-/-0.41600060.28
NCDHampi Expressway-/-0.41600059.63
NCDTVS Credit Serv.-/-0.355051.28
NCDAltius Telecom-/-0.35500050.28
NCDMotilal Osw.Home-/-0.34500050.13
NCDJM Fin. Ass. Re.-/-0.34500050.11
NCDBharti Telecom-/-0.3450050.11
NCD360 One Prime-/-0.34500050.07
NCDJM Fin. Ass. Re.-/-0.34500050.04
NCDSamvardh. Mothe.-/-0.31450045.11
NCDTorrent Power-/-0.3145044.65
NCDTVS Credit Serv.-/-0.2840040.48
NCDAAVAS Financiers-/-0.2334034.27
NCDGE Shipping Co-/-0.2029029.00
NCDBharti Telecom-/-0.17250025.08
NCDAU Small Finance-/-0.1725025.08
NCDBaha.Chand.Inv.-/-0.17250025.03
NCDBaha.Chand.Inv.-/-0.17250025.01
NCDJodhpur Wind-/-0.1725024.74
NCDDME Development-/-0.1419020.16
NCDSheela Foam-/-0.13200020.09
NCDGE Shipping Co-/-0.1320020.08
NCDSheela Foam-/-0.13200020.07
NCDJM Financial Pro-/-0.13200020.05
NCDSheela Foam-/-0.13200020.01
NCDSheela Foam-/-0.13200020.00
NCDOriental Nagpur-/-0.13200019.94
NCDDME Development-/-0.1317518.69
NCDDME Development-/-0.1217518.54
NCDDME Development-/-0.1217518.53
NCDDME Development-/-0.1217518.41
NCDDME Development-/-0.1217518.33
NCDDME Development-/-0.1217518.31
NCDDME Development-/-0.1217518.21
NCDDME Development-/-0.1217518.08
NCDDME Development-/-0.1116016.90
NCDTVS Credit Serv.-/-0.101515.17
NCDOriental Nagpur-/-0.058208.18
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.03505.28
NCDAadhar Hsg. Fin.-/-0.035005.03
NCDTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.035005.01
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.00101.09
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-27.083767876903,890.73
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-10.491432120001,507.35
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-4.7866848050687.82
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-3.1945460800458.92
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-2.1330000000306.34
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra-/-1.8626457100268.35
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra-/-1.7024000000244.41
Govt. SecuritiesChhattisgarh-/-0.7911051200113.61
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka-/-0.7710982600111.21
Govt. Securitieswest bengal-/-0.24346600035.52
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.23331420034.46
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.17250000025.50
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.15210000021.85
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.012327002.41
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.011850001.87
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.011783501.82
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.420348.61
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.48069.18

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Manish Banthia
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.