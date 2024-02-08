ICICI Pru Asset Allocator Fund FOF IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Asset Allocator Fund FOF IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Balanced
Launch Date
: 10-Nov-2003
Fund Manager
: Dharmesh Kakkad
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 23317.12
ICICI Pru Asset Allocator Fund FOF IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 87.3517
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
:
ICICI Pru Asset Allocator Fund FOF IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Asset Allocator Fund FOF IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.35
4.31
-0.08
-0.99
8.95
12.84
19.01
11.92
|Category Avg
-0.01
3.2
-1.69
-1.73
8.42
10.67
15.75
10.48
|Category Best
0.37
4.4
0.15
-0.49
10.59
14.13
20.42
15.91
|Category Worst
-0.41
2.46
-3.49
-3.5
6.32
8.42
12.93
1.73
ICICI Pru Asset Allocator Fund FOF IDCW- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Asset Allocator Fund FOF IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru All Seasons Bond Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|12.44
|754316852
|2,900.94
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Banking & Financial Services - Dir (G)
|Capital Markets
|8.42
|151219737
|1,964.49
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Short Term Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|7.11
|262025065
|1,659.17
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Energy Opportunities Fund - Dir (G)
|Capital Markets
|6.61
|1815385602
|1,543.07
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Infrastructure Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|6.41
|84556992
|1,496.15
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Technology Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|5.42
|61116206
|1,264.12
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|4.75
|126175849
|1,108.95
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Innovation Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|4.57
|667022314
|1,065.90
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Banking & PSU Debt Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|4.35
|307857485
|1,015.23
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Savings Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|3.94
|17183792
|919.38
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Large & Mid Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|3.85
|9255460
|898.38
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Floating Interest Fund-Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|3.53
|18342571
|823.41
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Gold ETF
|Capital Markets
|3.35
|106404089
|782.60
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Corporate Bond Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|3.18
|245857409
|742.32
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Equity Minimum Variance Fund-Dir (G)
|Capital Markets
|3.15
|792015068
|736.57
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Gilt Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|2.34
|51395806
|547.27
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Commodities Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|2.33
|142818147
|544.13
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Bharat Consumption Fund - Dir (G)
|Capital Markets
|2.15
|212533174
|503.06
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru P.H.D Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|1.99
|128379335
|466.01
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Bond Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|1.99
|113486331
|465.70
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Medium Term Bond Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|1.66
|81861202
|388.13
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru FMCG Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|1.52
|7404677
|355.69
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Exports and Services Fund - Dir (G)
|Capital Markets
|1.26
|18823926
|294.06
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Transportation and Logistics Fund-Dir (G
|Capital Markets
|1.22
|175657535
|284.74
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Credit Risk Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|0.43
|30246522
|102.07
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Housing Opportunities Fund - Dir (G)
|Capital Markets
|0.21
|32614155
|49.99
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Quant Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|0.10
|12395271
|25.64
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.44
|0
|336.07
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.14
|0
|33.75
