ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW

ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Sankaran Naren

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

58716.56

ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  27.69

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

3.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of upto 6 months from the date of allotment. 2.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period from 6 months upto 18 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of more than 18 months from the date of allotment.

ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.1
3.2
-0.75
-1.65
8.08
12.34
19.58
12.88
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
12-Oct-2023200

ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Vedanta18,11,702
Bharti Airtel PP4,75,000
Havells India3,00,000
Tata Motors6,69,350
Jio Financial13,53,000
Hero Motocorp36,300
Petronet LNG2,92,500
Bajaj Auto9,825
GAIL (India)4,20,650
Jindal Steel41,875
Biocon1,02,500
Tata Comm16,500
Indus Towers40,800

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Swiggy15,25,170
SBI Cards1,520

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks4.38148664732,575.46
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles4.26112504002,503.77
EquityICICI BankBanks4.10200038052,408.65
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles3.6317862122,133.78
EquityInfosysIt - Software3.38117603681,984.79
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.53124144191,489.85
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction2.4946363181,466.86
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.2383685071,314.02
EquityAxis BankBanks2.19126917671,288.91
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.85158263931,090.12
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing1.612779063945.97
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.565770504919.38
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.5541125929913.40
EquityNTPCPower1.3425428067791.95
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.241638772733.72
EquityHCL TechnologiesIt - Software1.244652772732.83
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks1.243843200731.34
EquityITCDiversified Fmcg1.2218255115721.07
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.22841509717.83
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components1.0049893393591.68
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.001948622587.30
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products0.941211741556.84
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified Fmcg0.922490464545.47
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.857874300499.50
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.80466576472.56
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.787547334459.25
EquityTCSIt - Software0.751267438441.48
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.722989334427.62
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.683577745399.45
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.631378192374.58
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets0.61997841362.04
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.573422793338.89
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.531028926316.62
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.50620742296.31
EquityO N G COil0.5013137467295.92
Equity360 ONECapital Markets0.492915599291.06
EquityBajaj FinservFinance0.461466876274.64
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.4519671842269.89
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components0.445292312261.38
EquityTech MahindraIt - Software0.431722318256.25
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables0.411107573241.42
EquityTrentRetailing0.40494250239.78
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.409369622235.03
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.34787949203.69
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.321137505192.34
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.32716210190.36
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.303839600178.52
EquityLTIMindtreeIt - Software0.29374067174.53
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.29742309171.22
EquityFSN E-CommerceRetailing0.2810668250169.41
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.287119544168.94
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services0.28279031168.88
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing0.26224748157.15
EquityMotherson WiringAuto Components0.2632730110153.83
EquityMphasisIt - Software0.23606761136.35
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services0.221808544129.50
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.20860455120.52
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.204038215118.62
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.182980430110.08
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.18474025108.58
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables0.18819408108.17
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction0.181219283107.19
EquityR R KabelIndustrial Products0.171139290101.42
EquityMax FinancialInsurance0.1699401199.21
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.1668876496.94
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure0.1690000096.24
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.1445651386.94
EquityAtulChemicals & Petrochemicals0.1415932084.58
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.1417860382.57
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products0.1417500082.48
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products0.133000081.85
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products0.1335612777.97
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals0.12181170271.51
EquityCMS Info SystemsCommercial Services & Supplies0.10140500064.32
EquityBharti Airtel PPTelecom - Services0.0947500053.00
EquityACCCement & Cement Products0.0724641444.81
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables0.0730000042.65
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.0766935041.54
EquityRHI MagnesitaIndustrial Products0.0583527432.71
EquityJio FinancialFinance0.04135300028.08
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance0.0445842725.28
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals0.0425110623.87
EquityIpca Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.0313356518.10
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services0.0224824316.19
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services0.0284488313.84
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty0.028680813.43
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.023630013.36
EquityPetronet LNGGas0.012925008.28
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.0198257.76
EquityGAIL (India)Gas0.014206506.56
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals0.00418753.58
EquityBioconPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.001025003.10
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.0098623.04
EquityTata CommTelecom - Services0.00165002.23
EquityJyoti CNC Auto.Industrial Manufacturing0.00223831.78
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services0.00408001.31
Debt Investments
NCDBharti Telecom-/-0.5432000322.51
NCDBharti Telecom-/-0.523100310.42
Debt - OtherCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.4825000282.79
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.39235233.10
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.39273232.72
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.38242228.15
NCDBharti Telecom-/-0.3420000201.03
NCDYes Bank-/-0.321950191.03
NCD360 One Prime-/-0.3018000179.93
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-0.27166162.38
NCDJM Finan. Credit-/-0.2515000151.23
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.2515000150.43
ZCBTata Motors Fina-/-0.251200147.38
Debt - OtherSamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.2522308147.08
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.2112500125.65
NCDMotilal Finvest-/-0.2112500125.22
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-0.19155117.31
NCDSK Finance-/-0.1911500114.40
NCDL&T Metro Rail-/-0.171050103.53
NCDBharti Telecom-/-0.171000100.17
NCDManappuram Fin.-/-0.1710000100.00
NCDOberoi Realty-/-0.171000099.86
NCDManappuram Fin.-/-0.171000099.85
NCDBamboo Hotels &-/-0.161000099.56
NCDSBFC Finance-/-0.161000099.41
NCDBharti Telecom-/-0.13800080.21
NCDMankind Pharma-/-0.13780078.06
NCDAAVAS Financiers-/-0.12750075.15
NCDTyger Capital-/-0.12750074.97
NCDTyger Capital-/-0.12750074.95
NCDGE Shipping Co-/-0.1274974.83
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-0.127974.57
NCDTorrent Power-/-0.1275074.17
NCDCiticorp Fin. (I-/-0.11650064.84
NCDIndostar Capital-/-0.09550055.05
NCDGodrej Propert.-/-0.08500050.31
NCDAU Small Finance-/-0.0850050.21
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.08500050.15
NCDBaha.Chand.Inv.-/-0.08500050.02
NCDBaha.Chand.Inv.-/-0.08500049.94
NCDMacrotech Devel.-/-0.07443244.32
NCDTVS Credit Serv.-/-0.053535.21
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.0530029.87
NCDDME Development-/-0.0321122.17
NCDDME Development-/-0.0321122.13
NCDDME Development-/-0.0321122.03
NCDDME Development-/-0.0321121.83
NCDDME Development-/-0.0321121.78
NCDMacrotech Devel.-/-0.03250020.00
NCDMankind Pharma-/-0.02150015.01
NCDTorrent Power-/-0.01100010.08
NCDS I D B I-/-0.011009.96
NCDDME Development-/-0.01616.50
NCDDME Development-/-0.01616.46
NCDDME Development-/-0.01616.44
NCDDME Development-/-0.01616.43
NCDDME Development-/-0.01616.42
NCDNTPC-/-0.0022104751.10
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.811055932401,066.05
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.3677988550799.05
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.3577172330793.73
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.6940071830409.27
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.179771920100.55
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.001077501.09
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.00524500.53
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-0.330198.83
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionIndusInd BankBanks0.00-400000-0.26
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionAxis BankBanks0.00-531250-0.57
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.00-980000-0.94
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.7242950000426.49
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.4225400000250.97
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-0.395000233.84
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.3822600000223.85
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.3722450000222.64
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.314000186.75
Certificate of DepositsIDBI Bank-/-0.233000140.07
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.233000140.05
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.2213100000130.08
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.2011900000117.72
Certificate of DepositsRBL Bank-/-0.16200099.74
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.161000000099.53
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.15200093.73
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-0.15200093.44
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.13805000079.83
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.08480000047.54
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.05310000030.59
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.0350023.46
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.0350023.23
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.0230014.97
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-4.2902,524.42
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-4.2402,494.56
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-1.690996.98
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.620364.77

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Sankaran Naren
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

