ICICI Pru Banking Financial Services Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Banking Financial Services Dir IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Banking
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Roshan Chutkey
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 8843.33
ICICI Pru Banking Financial Services Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 68.25
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of upto one year from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of more than one year from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Banking Financial Services Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Banking Financial Services Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
6.35
1.55
-1.72
13.94
15.03
27.53
15.53
|Category Avg
-0.27
7.82
0.06
-1.72
11.11
15.82
26.44
13.67
|Category Best
0.37
9.58
2.8
1.25
20.92
19.39
31.72
20.31
|Category Worst
-1.02
4.85
-4.67
-5.3
3.11
9.79
20.61
4.26
ICICI Pru Banking Financial Services Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Banking Financial Services Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|21.33
|10891127
|1,886.77
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|18.30
|13445003
|1,618.91
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|8.25
|7188596
|730.03
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|6.42
|8244914
|567.90
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|5.39
|3332802
|476.75
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|4.89
|4371007
|432.77
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|3.73
|5423546
|330.02
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.20
|1491184
|283.76
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|2.67
|1396761
|236.18
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|1.91
|1697397
|169.41
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.41
|584889
|124.74
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|1.34
|1416295
|118.79
|Equity
|Star Health Insu
|Insurance
|1.34
|3158991
|118.55
|Equity
|Anand Rathi Wea.
|Capital Markets
|1.01
|225120
|90.07
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|0.99
|5652542
|88.14
|Equity
|City Union Bank
|Banks
|0.84
|5053140
|74.68
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.71
|3546028
|62.98
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.70
|3167662
|62.42
|Equity
|Go Digit General
|Insurance
|0.69
|2027126
|61.79
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.64
|156315
|56.71
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|0.60
|1077352
|53.53
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|0.60
|2653170
|53.35
|Equity
|CSB Bank
|Banks
|0.57
|1803900
|51.00
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|0.55
|57490
|49.04
|Equity
|SBFC Finance
|Finance
|0.50
|5107337
|45.08
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|0.50
|1233282
|44.92
|Equity
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|Banks
|0.49
|7724547
|43.92
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|0.43
|383211
|38.25
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|0.39
|628934
|34.69
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|0.33
|392278
|29.94
|Equity
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|0.27
|1731635
|24.44
|Equity
|Karnataka Bank
|Banks
|0.24
|1276505
|21.40
|Equity
|Fusion Finance
|Finance
|0.23
|1354539
|21.20
|Equity
|CMS Info Systems
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.17
|341331
|15.62
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|0.17
|561937
|15.20
|Equity
|CreditAcc. Gram.
|Finance
|0.16
|161776
|14.86
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|0.11
|132738
|9.82
|Equity
|Zaggle Prepaid
|It - Services
|0.06
|172436
|5.98
|Equity
|Can Fin Homes
|Finance
|0.03
|49366
|2.85
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.22
|0
|19.94
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.12
|10000000
|99.53
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.67
|6000000
|59.50
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.14
|1300000
|12.87
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.01
|100000
|0.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.57
|0
|493.18
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.10
|0
|-9.37
