ICICI Pru Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Manish Banthia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 10092.25
ICICI Pru Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 33.5089
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switched out, is invested for a period of up to 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switched out, is invested for a period of more than 15 days from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.58
1.59
2.66
4.63
8.81
7.54
7.28
8.24
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
ICICI Pru Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|4.02
|40800
|417.61
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.91
|40500
|405.89
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|3.25
|3400
|337.62
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.97
|302
|308.77
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.44
|25000
|253.03
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.18
|22500
|226.19
|NCD
|M T N L
|-/-
|2.16
|22500
|224.46
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.95
|20000
|202.19
|NCD
|B P C L
|-/-
|1.93
|20000
|200.86
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.93
|20000
|200.49
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.93
|20000
|200.35
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.92
|20000
|200.03
|NCD
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.76
|1850
|182.78
|NCD
|H U D C O
|-/-
|1.69
|17500
|175.76
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.64
|17000
|170.52
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.50
|15500
|155.99
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.45
|15000
|151.15
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.36
|14000
|141.03
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.28
|13000
|133.42
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.20
|12500
|125.14
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.20
|12500
|125.13
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.20
|12500
|124.99
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|1.04
|1100
|108.79
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.98
|10000
|102.41
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.97
|10000
|101.10
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.96
|10000
|100.33
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.96
|10000
|100.25
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.94
|1000
|98.39
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.91
|950
|94.71
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.87
|9000
|90.37
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.81
|850
|84.55
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.78
|83
|80.98
|NCD
|M T N L
|-/-
|0.77
|831
|80.43
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.72
|7500
|75.41
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.72
|7500
|75.30
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.72
|7500
|75.28
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.72
|7500
|75.17
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.67
|7000
|70.10
|NCD
|Citicorp Fin. (I
|-/-
|0.62
|6500
|65.04
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.57
|6000
|60.11
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.53
|5500
|55.77
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.52
|77
|54.61
|NCD
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.50
|500
|51.90
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.49
|500
|50.97
|NCD
|Bharat Sanchar
|-/-
|0.48
|5000
|50.71
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.48
|5000
|50.52
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.48
|50
|50.50
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.48
|5000
|50.47
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.48
|5000
|50.47
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.48
|500
|50.45
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.48
|5000
|50.23
|NCD
|H U D C O
|-/-
|0.48
|500
|50.13
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.48
|5000
|50.09
|NCD
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.38
|400
|40.34
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.36
|40
|37.38
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.34
|350
|36.23
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.34
|350
|35.46
|NCD
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.33
|350
|35.12
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.31
|308
|32.90
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.31
|308
|32.69
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.31
|308
|32.63
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.31
|308
|32.62
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.31
|308
|32.54
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.31
|308
|32.40
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.31
|308
|32.27
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.31
|308
|32.24
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.30
|308
|32.06
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.30
|308
|31.83
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.29
|31
|30.73
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.29
|33
|30.53
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.29
|300
|30.24
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.29
|3000
|30.15
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.28
|3000
|30.03
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.27
|36
|28.98
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.24
|2500
|25.89
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.24
|250
|25.61
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.24
|25
|25.53
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.24
|2500
|25.19
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.24
|250
|25.17
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.24
|2500
|25.15
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.24
|2500
|25.11
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.24
|2500
|25.08
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.24
|2500
|25.06
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.24
|2500
|25.03
|NCD
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.24
|2500
|24.97
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.24
|250
|24.96
|NCD
|C P C L
|-/-
|0.23
|250
|24.84
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.14
|1500
|15.26
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.14
|1500
|15.14
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.14
|150
|15.05
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.14
|150
|15.05
|NCD
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.09
|100
|9.73
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.04
|50
|5.01
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.02
|25
|2.50
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|6.76
|67909360
|701.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.55
|35859760
|368.97
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.17
|21467800
|225.95
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.10
|21332950
|217.92
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.84
|8666820
|87.49
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|0.48
|4960700
|50.31
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|0.39
|4000000
|40.73
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh
|-/-
|0.27
|2762800
|28.40
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka
|-/-
|0.22
|2329600
|23.58
|Govt. Securities
|west bengal
|-/-
|0.05
|577700
|5.92
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|151060
|1.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.00
|77400
|0.78
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.90
|2000
|93.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.46
|1000
|48.19
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.45
|1000
|47.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.45
|1000
|47.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.22
|500
|23.68
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.87
|0
|298.15
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.64
|0
|66.36
