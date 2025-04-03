ICICI Pru BHARAT 22 FOF G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru BHARAT 22 FOF G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 19-Jun-2018
Fund Manager
: Nishit Patel
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1982.52
ICICI Pru BHARAT 22 FOF G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 30.6217
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru BHARAT 22 FOF G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru BHARAT 22 FOF G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.03
9.76
-4.19
-11.25
0.58
28.86
35.81
17.98
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
ICICI Pru BHARAT 22 FOF G- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru BHARAT 22 FOF G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bharat 22 ETF
|Capital Markets
|99.89
|209210663
|1,980.38
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.42
|0
|8.36
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.31
|0
|-6.22
