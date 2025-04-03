iifl-logo
ICICI Pru Bharat Consumption Fund Reg G

ICICI Pru Bharat Consumption Fund Reg G

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Bharat Consumption Fund Reg G

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

26-Mar-2019

Fund Manager

Sankaran Naren

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2859.02

ICICI Pru Bharat Consumption Fund Reg G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  23.15

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1% of applicable Net Asset Value - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switch out is invested for a period of up to twelve months from the date of allotment Nil - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switch out is invested for a period of more than twelve months from the date of allotment

ICICI Pru Bharat Consumption Fund Reg G- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Bharat Consumption Fund Reg G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.43
4.75
-8.49
-14.79
2.88
16.93
23.97
15.06
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

ICICI Pru Bharat Consumption Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru Bharat Consumption Fund Reg G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Devyani Intl.2,50,000
V-Guard Industri1,11,999

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
ITC Hotels1,71,609

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services8.381526797239.73
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified Fmcg7.47975488213.65
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles5.63134749160.96
EquityITCDiversified Fmcg5.003621829143.06
EquityM & MAutomobiles5.00553063142.97
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products4.82630359138.02
EquityZomato LtdRetailing3.975120091113.71
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles3.2041154391.58
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products2.9718512985.07
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.9152260783.26
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals2.8530702481.60
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles2.5015018671.69
EquityVedant FashionsRetailing2.4884285471.06
EquityUnited BreweriesBeverages2.3734950168.01
EquityFSN E-CommerceRetailing2.27409089464.96
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables2.0140465957.53
EquityTrentRetailing1.8811120553.95
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles1.7179000049.03
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels1.671181147.85
EquityInternational GeCommercial Services & Supplies1.59112390245.73
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products1.4140211140.41
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles1.239605735.35
EquityEureka ForbesConsumer Durables1.0964085731.21
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables1.0613924630.35
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty1.0420178529.95
EquityRedtapeConsumer Durables1.02201890429.24
EquityAdani WilmarAgricultural Food & Other Products0.99116000028.55
EquityR R KabelIndustrial Products0.9932010928.49
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.9731782427.86
EquityPVR InoxEntertainment0.9730741527.78
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products0.9656096927.67
EquityGillette IndiaPersonal Products0.863133724.71
EquityHonasa ConsumerPersonal Products0.86114567724.68
EquityAffle IndiaIt - Services0.6914146519.80
EquitySanofi ConsumerPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.623894817.73
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.613782117.57
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.5814860716.59
EquityLa Opala RGConsumer Durables0.5781523616.55
EquitySun TV NetworkEntertainment0.4925144914.11
EquityP & G Health LtdPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.482755213.86
EquityWhirlpool IndiaConsumer Durables0.4614171913.15
EquityRelaxo FootwearConsumer Durables0.4530758513.14
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.4512322513.04
EquitySai SilksRetailing0.4391746212.45
EquityKajaria CeramicsConsumer Durables0.4214230312.12
EquityBajaj ElectricalConsumer Durables0.3818214710.98
EquityEIHLeisure Services0.282545808.12
EquityOrient ElectricConsumer Durables0.263847237.62
EquityRolex RingsAuto Components0.24496367.02
EquitySapphire FoodsLeisure Services0.232127206.59
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.22450496.34
EquityMedplus HealthRetailing0.16663234.73
EquityDevyani Intl.Leisure Services0.142500004.12
EquityEthos LtdConsumer Durables0.14162704.09
EquitySomany CeramicsConsumer Durables0.13859593.81
EquityV-Guard IndustriConsumer Durables0.121119993.46
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-0.85024.42
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.206000005.94
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-4.080116.83
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.340-9.98

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Sankaran Naren
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

