ICICI Pru Bond Fund Regular IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Bond Fund Regular IDCW Q
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 13-Aug-2008
Fund Manager
: Manish Banthia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2905.4
ICICI Pru Bond Fund Regular IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.5893
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
:
ICICI Pru Bond Fund Regular IDCW Q- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Bond Fund Regular IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.75
2.19
3.23
4.72
9.74
7.72
6.96
8.03
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
ICICI Pru Bond Fund Regular IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Bond Fund Regular IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|5.77
|1600
|162.66
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|4.79
|13200
|135.10
|NCD
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|4.21
|11650
|118.74
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.80
|1100
|107.26
|NCD
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|2.68
|7400
|75.69
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.84
|500
|51.91
|NCD
|L&T Metro Rail
|-/-
|1.12
|320
|31.66
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.91
|2500
|25.65
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.89
|2500
|25.27
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.89
|2500
|25.26
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.89
|25
|25.25
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.35
|1000
|10.02
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.30
|81
|8.65
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.30
|81
|8.59
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.30
|81
|8.58
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.30
|81
|8.58
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.30
|81
|8.55
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.30
|81
|8.52
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.30
|81
|8.48
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.30
|81
|8.47
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.29
|81
|8.43
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.29
|81
|8.37
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.17
|50
|5.03
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.17
|47
|4.96
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.03
|10
|1.04
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|27.19
|74181600
|766.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|14.65
|39206000
|412.65
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|7.39
|20245450
|208.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.91
|8000000
|82.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.71
|7500000
|76.58
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.38
|6478460
|67.14
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|1.78
|4960700
|50.31
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|1.44
|4000000
|40.73
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.36
|3687550
|38.34
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh
|-/-
|1.00
|2762800
|28.40
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka
|-/-
|0.95
|2662400
|26.95
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.90
|2500000
|25.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.89
|2500000
|25.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.52
|1457500
|14.78
|Govt. Securities
|west bengal
|-/-
|0.21
|577700
|5.92
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.10
|281700
|2.87
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.03
|100000
|1.04
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.07
|0
|30.23
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.49
|0
|13.92
