ICICI Pru BSE Sensex ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru BSE Sensex ETF
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 06-Jan-2003
Fund Manager
: Nishit Patel
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 15288.69
ICICI Pru BSE Sensex ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 04-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
ICICI Pru BSE Sensex ETF- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru BSE Sensex ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.68
4.39
-3.55
-7.23
4.46
10.1
23.89
16.21
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
ICICI Pru BSE Sensex ETF- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru BSE Sensex ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 10000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|15.41
|13610682
|2,356.14
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.98
|12690882
|1,526.84
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.54
|12171064
|1,460.04
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|7.17
|6497971
|1,096.89
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.94
|4814221
|755.64
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.35
|2102348
|665.34
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified Fmcg
|4.29
|16651866
|657.24
|Equity
|TCS
|It - Software
|4.15
|1822307
|634.87
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.40
|5120776
|520.19
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.29
|2646420
|503.01
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.10
|6903077
|475.10
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.79
|501054
|428.01
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.68
|1588176
|410.38
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified Fmcg
|2.30
|1606055
|352.01
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.02
|1942125
|309.55
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|1.96
|1903730
|299.82
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.85
|237531
|283.73
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.77
|12210093
|270.75
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.73
|8546791
|265.76
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.53
|3774194
|234.20
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.50
|750569
|230.77
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.34
|8197696
|205.47
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.33
|202531
|204.83
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.32
|14820501
|203.33
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.19
|976509
|182.90
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.15
|810943
|176.78
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|It - Software
|1.11
|1144013
|170.33
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.92
|1321128
|141.38
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.91
|641702
|140.51
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.77
|1191109
|117.79
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.38
|0
|59.38
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.32
|0
|-50.42
