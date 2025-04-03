ICICI Pru BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 14-Sep-2017
Fund Manager
: Nishit Patel
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1677.88
Invest wise with Expert advice
ICICI Pru BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 25.0933
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.69
4.36
-3.61
-7.33
4.26
9.85
23.5
12.98
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
ICICI Pru BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|15.41
|1494188
|258.65
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.98
|1393210
|167.61
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.55
|1336143
|160.28
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|7.17
|713345
|120.41
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.94
|528500
|82.95
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.35
|230788
|73.03
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified Fmcg
|4.30
|1828055
|72.15
|Equity
|TCS
|It - Software
|4.15
|200046
|69.69
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.40
|562157
|57.10
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.29
|290515
|55.21
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.10
|757818
|52.15
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.79
|54994
|46.97
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.68
|174344
|45.05
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified Fmcg
|2.30
|176303
|38.64
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.02
|213199
|33.98
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|1.96
|208987
|32.91
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.85
|26065
|31.13
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.77
|1340431
|29.72
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.73
|938267
|29.17
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.53
|414327
|25.71
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.50
|82390
|25.33
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.34
|899944
|22.55
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.33
|22225
|22.47
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.33
|1627006
|22.32
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.19
|107192
|20.07
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.15
|89017
|19.40
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|It - Software
|1.11
|125587
|18.69
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.92
|145027
|15.52
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.91
|70438
|15.42
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.77
|130751
|12.93
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.18
|0
|3.02
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.14
|0
|-2.50
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement