ICICI Pru Constant Maturity Gilt Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Constant Maturity Gilt Fund Reg G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 25-Aug-2014
Fund Manager
: Manish Banthia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2530.52
ICICI Pru Constant Maturity Gilt Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 24.2852
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - for redemptions within 1 month from the date of allotment. Nil - for redemptions above 1 month from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Constant Maturity Gilt Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Constant Maturity Gilt Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.71
2.42
3.65
5.01
10.66
7.33
6.88
8.76
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
ICICI Pru Constant Maturity Gilt Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Constant Maturity Gilt Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|45.80
|112556400
|1,162.26
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|37.44
|95000000
|950.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|7.79
|19000000
|197.75
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.91
|5000000
|48.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.40
|3500000
|35.75
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.23
|3000000
|31.45
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.98
|2500000
|25.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.02
|72600
|0.75
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|49300
|0.50
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.56
|0
|65.14
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.78
|0
|19.94
