ICICI Pru Credit Risk Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Credit Risk Fund G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 15-Nov-2010
Fund Manager
: Manish Banthia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 6187.43
ICICI Pru Credit Risk Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 31.0938
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 2.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested upto 1 year from the date of allotement. Nil - Above 1 year from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Credit Risk Fund G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Credit Risk Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.55
1.33
2.44
4.06
8.7
7.26
7.4
8.23
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
ICICI Pru Credit Risk Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Credit Risk Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Varroc Engineer
|-/-
|3.55
|25000
|218.18
|ZCB
|Millennia Realto
|-/-
|3.43
|2100
|210.56
|NCD
|Vedanta
|-/-
|3.26
|20000
|200.42
|NCD
|Bamboo Hotels &
|-/-
|3.01
|18500
|185.01
|NCD
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|2.86
|17500
|175.50
|NCD
|Nirma
|-/-
|2.46
|15000
|151.00
|NCD
|DLF Home Develop
|-/-
|2.45
|15000
|150.58
|NCD
|SIS
|-/-
|2.03
|12500
|124.69
|NCD
|Kalpataru Proj.
|-/-
|1.63
|10000
|100.52
|NCD
|JM Financial Hom
|-/-
|1.63
|10000
|100.46
|NCD
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|1.63
|99
|100.15
|NCD
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|1.58
|95
|97.34
|NCD
|Kogta Financial
|-/-
|1.53
|9500
|94.38
|NCD
|Kogta Financial
|-/-
|1.46
|9000
|89.84
|NCD
|Ashiana Housing
|-/-
|1.38
|8500
|85.11
|NCD
|Aadharshila Infr
|-/-
|1.34
|15000
|82.53
|NCD
|IIFL Home Fin.
|-/-
|1.30
|8000
|79.99
|NCD
|JM Fin. Ass. Re.
|-/-
|1.22
|7500
|75.17
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|1.22
|7500
|75.09
|NCD
|JM Fin. Ass. Re.
|-/-
|1.22
|7500
|75.06
|NCD
|IIFL Home Fin.
|-/-
|1.22
|7500
|74.91
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|1.21
|750
|74.47
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|1.14
|7000
|70.33
|NCD
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|-/-
|1.14
|7000
|70.17
|NCD
|Macrotech Devel.
|-/-
|1.14
|10000
|70.03
|NCD
|Prism Johnson
|-/-
|1.14
|7000
|69.90
|NCD
|Prism Johnson
|-/-
|1.13
|7000
|69.79
|NCD
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|1.06
|6500
|65.52
|NCD
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|1.06
|6500
|65.43
|NCD
|SK Finance
|-/-
|1.05
|6500
|64.78
|NCD
|Aptus Value Hou.
|-/-
|0.97
|6000
|59.51
|NCD
|Creamline Dairy
|-/-
|0.81
|5000
|50.18
|NCD
|Oberoi Realty
|-/-
|0.81
|5000
|50.12
|NCD
|Narayana Hrudaya
|-/-
|0.81
|5000
|50.09
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.81
|5000
|50.07
|NCD
|Macrotech Devel.
|-/-
|0.81
|5000
|50.01
|NCD
|G R Infraproject
|-/-
|0.81
|500
|49.98
|NCD
|Avanse Fin. Ser.
|-/-
|0.81
|5000
|49.94
|NCD
|Avanse Fin. Ser.
|-/-
|0.81
|5000
|49.93
|NCD
|Hampi Expressway
|-/-
|0.81
|5000
|49.69
|NCD
|Aptus Value Hou.
|-/-
|0.81
|5000
|49.66
|NCD
|Creamline Dairy
|-/-
|0.80
|4900
|49.14
|NCD
|Yes Bank
|-/-
|0.72
|450
|44.28
|NCD
|M T N L
|-/-
|0.64
|411
|39.78
|NCD
|Macrotech Devel.
|-/-
|0.63
|3914
|39.23
|NCD
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.57
|3500
|35.04
|NCD
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.57
|3500
|35.02
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.53
|310
|32.75
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.48
|3000
|29.96
|NCD
|Tyger Capital
|-/-
|0.44
|2750
|27.50
|NCD
|Tyger Capital
|-/-
|0.44
|2750
|27.50
|NCD
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|0.40
|2500
|25.02
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.40
|2500
|25.01
|NCD
|Jhajjar Power
|-/-
|0.40
|25
|24.98
|NCD
|Jhajjar Power
|-/-
|0.40
|25
|24.90
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.40
|250
|24.72
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.35
|205
|21.71
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.35
|205
|21.71
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.35
|205
|21.56
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.35
|205
|21.48
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.35
|205
|21.45
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.34
|205
|21.34
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.34
|205
|21.18
|NCD
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|0.33
|20
|20.23
|NCD
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.32
|2000
|20.09
|NCD
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.32
|2000
|20.07
|NCD
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.32
|2000
|20.01
|NCD
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.32
|2000
|20.00
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.29
|170
|18.15
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.29
|170
|18.04
|NCD
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|0.24
|1500
|15.09
|NCD
|GE Shipping Co
|-/-
|0.21
|130
|12.98
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.01
|9
|0.90
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|9.46
|56170730
|580.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.54
|9130230
|94.62
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.82
|4801500
|50.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.61
|3701100
|37.55
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|0.33
|2000000
|20.36
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|0.27
|1653600
|16.77
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka
|-/-
|0.16
|998400
|10.10
|Govt. Securities
|west bengal
|-/-
|0.04
|288800
|2.96
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.53
|2000
|93.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.38
|500
|23.40
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.15
|0
|132.40
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.45
|0
|28.05
