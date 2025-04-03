ICICI Pru CRISIL IBX AAA Bond Financial Services Index Dec 2026 Fund Reg IDCW A
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru CRISIL IBX AAA Bond Financial Services Index Dec 2026 Fund Reg IDCW A
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 17-Jan-2025
Fund Manager
: Darshil Dedhia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 45
ICICI Pru CRISIL IBX AAA Bond Financial Services Index Dec 2026 Fund Reg IDCW A - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.1857
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% of applicable Net Asset Value - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switch out within 30 days from allotment. NIL - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out after 30 days.
ICICI Pru CRISIL IBX AAA Bond Financial Services Index Dec 2026 Fund Reg IDCW A- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru CRISIL IBX AAA Bond Financial Services Index Dec 2026 Fund Reg IDCW A- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.48
1.2
-
-
-
-
-
1.85
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
ICICI Pru CRISIL IBX AAA Bond Financial Services Index Dec 2026 Fund Reg IDCW A- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru CRISIL IBX AAA Bond Financial Services Index Dec 2026 Fund Reg IDCW A- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|9.88
|40
|4.01
|NCD
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|8.66
|350
|3.52
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|8.65
|350
|3.51
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|8.65
|350
|3.51
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|8.64
|350
|3.51
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|8.63
|350
|3.50
|NCD
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|8.62
|35000
|3.50
|NCD
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|8.62
|350
|3.50
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|8.46
|35
|3.43
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|4.93
|200
|2.00
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|3.95
|16
|1.60
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.69
|150
|1.50
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|2.47
|100
|1.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.31
|0
|1.34
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.75
|0
|1.11
