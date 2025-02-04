ICICI Pru CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3 6 Months Debt Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3 6 Months Debt Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 10-Mar-2025
Fund Manager
: Darshil Dedhia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
ICICI Pru CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3 6 Months Debt Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0568
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3 6 Months Debt Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3 6 Months Debt Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.36
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.56
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
ICICI Pru CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3 6 Months Debt Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3 6 Months Debt Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|9.00
|500
|49.92
|NCD
|SMFG India
|-/-
|7.23
|4000
|40.07
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|7.20
|400
|39.93
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|7.17
|400
|39.75
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|6.30
|350
|34.92
|ZCB
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|5.76
|330
|31.92
|NCD
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|5.41
|3000
|30.00
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|4.50
|250
|24.97
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|4.50
|250
|24.96
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|4.50
|250
|24.96
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.48
|250
|24.84
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|2.25
|125
|12.47
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|7.01
|800
|38.87
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|4.37
|500
|24.26
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|4.37
|500
|24.24
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|4.37
|500
|24.22
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|4.35
|500
|24.14
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|3.49
|400
|19.37
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.52
|0
|14.00
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.11
|0
|6.20
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement