ICICI Pru Debt Management Fund FOF Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Debt Management Fund FOF Dir IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Debt
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Manish Banthia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 111.65
ICICI Pru Debt Management Fund FOF Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 40.4523
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru Debt Management Fund FOF Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Debt Management Fund FOF Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.7
1.75
2.89
4.55
9.22
7.68
7.15
8.29
|Category Avg
0.52
1.3
1.87
2.52
8.82
8.14
9.32
7.89
|Category Best
1.03
4.46
4.29
6.07
11.73
15.62
21.09
16.27
|Category Worst
-0.4
-1.69
-3.53
-4.41
5.28
5.55
5.8
5.31
ICICI Pru Debt Management Fund FOF Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Debt Management Fund FOF Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru All Seasons Bond Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|39.57
|11489378
|44.18
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Short Term Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|33.07
|5832596
|36.93
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Medium Term Bond Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|12.97
|3054781
|14.48
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Floating Interest Fund-Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|5.60
|139373
|6.25
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Constant Maturity Gilt Fund-Dir (G)
|Capital Markets
|5.27
|2428656
|5.88
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Nifty G-Sec Jun 2027 Index Fund - Dir (G)
|Capital Markets
|1.85
|1759375
|2.07
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Ultra Short Term Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|0.70
|524400
|0.78
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.07
|0
|1.20
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.14
|0
|-0.16
