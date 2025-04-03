iifl-logo
iifl-logo

ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity Fund Direct G

ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity Fund Direct G

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

25-Apr-2014

Fund Manager

Mittul Kalawadia

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

4574.55

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  54.58

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - For redemption/switch-out of units upto 18 months from the date of allotment. Nil - For redemption/switch-out of units after 18 months from the date of allotment.

ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.05
7.31
-1.63
-6.89
9.22
22.65
36.44
16.86
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
United Breweries1,21,079
UPL2,41,457

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks8.412222624385.04
EquityICICI BankBanks7.642905184349.81
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles7.48286610342.38
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology6.491864051296.98
EquityNTPCPower6.419420524293.40
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services4.501312548206.09
EquityO N G COil4.378878322199.98
EquityAxis BankBanks3.671656380168.21
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction3.63525555166.27
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products2.20219613100.92
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing2.1428864798.25
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products1.95377400089.55
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.93128521488.52
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products1.8130619083.22
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles1.6215610074.51
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance1.6251950974.31
EquityInfosysIt - Software1.4539531766.71
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels1.41174643264.50
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.255660457.33
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified Fmcg1.2426105157.17
EquityOil IndiaOil1.23164208956.27
EquityJM FinancialFinance1.14566352052.26
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals1.1281051151.41
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products1.091842250.26
EquityTCSIt - Software0.9212113542.19
EquityITCDiversified Fmcg0.89103199640.76
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.8740500040.09
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.8786048740.00
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.86157460039.49
EquityLTIMindtreeIt - Software0.848300038.72
EquityNirlonCommercial Services & Supplies0.8378400838.40
EquityHCL TechnologiesIt - Software0.7321446833.77
EquityHeidelberg Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.72172750633.24
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks0.6916800031.96
Equity360 ONECapital Markets0.6027771727.72
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty0.6018522827.49
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance0.593198727.28
EquityMotherson WiringAuto Components0.48473690822.26
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance0.4810304121.97
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.458973220.69
EquityMayur UniquotersConsumer Durables0.4443737620.49
EquityCESCPower0.43152268119.91
EquityZensar Tech.It - Software0.4025205418.61
EquityTVS HoldingsFinance0.362067616.92
EquityTech MahindraIt - Software0.3611227016.70
EquityIndiamart Inter.Retailing0.327558414.85
EquityUnion Bank (I)Banks0.27110625212.40
EquitySandhar TechAuto Components0.2635851812.33
EquityGateway DistriTransport Services0.23182932910.95
EquityGE Shipping CoTransport Services0.2313134410.64
EquityM R P LPetroleum Products0.23100544310.63
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.207974489.45
EquityG R InfraprojectConstruction0.20911159.16
EquityBEML LtdAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.19354498.70
EquityVardhman TextileTextiles & Apparels0.182229918.46
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.17713477.96
EquityUPL PPFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.172982637.85
EquityIndian BankBanks0.161500007.66
EquityGillette IndiaPersonal Products0.1590237.11
EquityCamlin FineChemicals & Petrochemicals0.082670493.81
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.07598003.63
EquitySundaram ClaytonAuto Components0.05132822.58
Debt Investments
Debt - OtherSamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.26185912.25
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-0.32014.81
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.43200000019.90
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-4.510206.38
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.100-4.92

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Mittul Kalawadia
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.