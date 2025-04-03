iifl-logo
ICICI Pru Energy Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW

ICICI Pru Energy Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Energy Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

02-Jul-2024

Fund Manager

Sankaran Naren

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

9188.44

ICICI Pru Energy Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  9.47

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1% of applicable Net Asset Value - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switch out is invested for a period of up to three months from the date of allotment Nil - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switch out is invested for a period of more than three months from the date of allotment t

ICICI Pru Energy Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Energy Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.31
11.28
-2.87
-7.24
-
-
-
-5.29
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

ICICI Pru Energy Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru Energy Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
NHPC Ltd1,03,66,486

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Sarda Energy6,05,420
KEI Industries12,450

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products9.427217975866.22
EquityNTPCPower9.0026560667827.23
EquityO N G COil8.2133526749755.19
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products6.4424959675592.29
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels5.5113715758506.59
EquityI O C LPetroleum Products5.1441677998473.00
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction4.551321856418.21
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products4.1012847471377.39
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower4.0314774785370.62
EquityTata Power Co.Power3.248785100297.99
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products2.78940504255.62
EquityGAIL (India)Gas2.6215454600241.15
EquityOil IndiaOil2.356322529216.67
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment2.29456110210.88
EquityNLC IndiaPower1.486610511136.86
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction1.211265217111.23
EquityGuj.St.PetronetGas1.06360688298.19
EquityIndian Energy ExCapital Markets0.99583546190.99
EquityInox Wind EnergyElectrical Equipment0.9010324483.24
EquityKSBIndustrial Products0.89133194482.18
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment0.85440436878.91
EquityCESCPower0.84590765577.26
EquityNHPC LtdPower0.821036648675.57
EquityChemplast SanmarChemicals & Petrochemicals0.80183862474.39
EquityAxis BankBanks0.8073116374.25
EquityM R P LPetroleum Products0.74644510168.18
EquityRatnamani MetalsIndustrial Products0.6926095364.15
EquityInox IndiaIndustrial Products0.6462100159.55
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment0.6343824758.65
EquityC P C LPetroleum Products0.59120382054.36
EquityPower Mech Proj.Construction0.4824719344.55
EquityGujarat GasGas0.47118353243.83
EquityR R KabelIndustrial Products0.4647827242.57
EquityUniversal CablesIndustrial Products0.4379144839.53
EquityNTPC GreenPower0.27286453524.99
EquityTechno Elec.EnggConstruction0.2524036323.41
EquityV-Guard IndustriConsumer Durables0.2370000021.66
EquityIngersoll-RandIndustrial Products0.236823721.65
EquityTransrail LightElectrical Equipment0.1527240614.08
EquityGulf Oil Lubric.Petroleum Products0.1412388113.60
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-0.48045.00
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.1620000000198.60
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.53500000049.58
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.1010000009.90
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.087500007.42
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-11.6201,067.99
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--1.920-,177.12

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Sankaran Naren
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

