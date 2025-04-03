ICICI Pru Energy Opportunities Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Energy Opportunities Fund Reg G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 02-Jul-2024
Fund Manager
: Sankaran Naren
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 9188.44
ICICI Pru Energy Opportunities Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.39
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% of applicable Net Asset Value - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switch out is invested for a period of up to three months from the date of allotment Nil - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switch out is invested for a period of more than three months from the date of allotment t
ICICI Pru Energy Opportunities Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Energy Opportunities Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.32
11.25
-3.09
-7.76
-
-
-
-6.09
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ICICI Pru Energy Opportunities Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Energy Opportunities Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.42
|7217975
|866.22
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|9.00
|26560667
|827.23
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|8.21
|33526749
|755.19
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|6.44
|24959675
|592.29
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|5.51
|13715758
|506.59
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|5.14
|41677998
|473.00
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.55
|1321856
|418.21
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|4.10
|12847471
|377.39
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|4.03
|14774785
|370.62
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|3.24
|8785100
|297.99
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.78
|940504
|255.62
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|2.62
|15454600
|241.15
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|2.35
|6322529
|216.67
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|2.29
|456110
|210.88
|Equity
|NLC India
|Power
|1.48
|6610511
|136.86
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|1.21
|1265217
|111.23
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|1.06
|3606882
|98.19
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|0.99
|5835461
|90.99
|Equity
|Inox Wind Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|0.90
|103244
|83.24
|Equity
|KSB
|Industrial Products
|0.89
|1331944
|82.18
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|0.85
|4404368
|78.91
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|0.84
|5907655
|77.26
|Equity
|NHPC Ltd
|Power
|0.82
|10366486
|75.57
|Equity
|Chemplast Sanmar
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.80
|1838624
|74.39
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.80
|731163
|74.25
|Equity
|M R P L
|Petroleum Products
|0.74
|6445101
|68.18
|Equity
|Ratnamani Metals
|Industrial Products
|0.69
|260953
|64.15
|Equity
|Inox India
|Industrial Products
|0.64
|621001
|59.55
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|0.63
|438247
|58.65
|Equity
|C P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.59
|1203820
|54.36
|Equity
|Power Mech Proj.
|Construction
|0.48
|247193
|44.55
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|0.47
|1183532
|43.83
|Equity
|R R Kabel
|Industrial Products
|0.46
|478272
|42.57
|Equity
|Universal Cables
|Industrial Products
|0.43
|791448
|39.53
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|0.27
|2864535
|24.99
|Equity
|Techno Elec.Engg
|Construction
|0.25
|240363
|23.41
|Equity
|V-Guard Industri
|Consumer Durables
|0.23
|700000
|21.66
|Equity
|Ingersoll-Rand
|Industrial Products
|0.23
|68237
|21.65
|Equity
|Transrail Light
|Electrical Equipment
|0.15
|272406
|14.08
|Equity
|Gulf Oil Lubric.
|Petroleum Products
|0.14
|123881
|13.60
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.48
|0
|45.00
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.16
|20000000
|198.60
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.53
|5000000
|49.58
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.10
|1000000
|9.90
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.08
|750000
|7.42
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|11.62
|0
|1,067.99
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.92
|0
|-,177.12
