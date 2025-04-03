iifl-logo
ICICI Pru Equity Debt Fund Direct G

ICICI Pru Equity Debt Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Equity Debt Fund Direct G

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Sankaran Naren

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

38507.07

ICICI Pru Equity Debt Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  408.15

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of upto 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of more than 12 months from the date of allotment.

ICICI Pru Equity Debt Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Equity Debt Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.17
5.98
-0.06
-3.54
9.41
17.89
29.74
17.55
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

ICICI Pru Equity Debt Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru Equity Debt Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
NCC13,00,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bharti Airtel PP15,32,438
Hyundai Motor I4,81,671
Muthoot Finance2,76,956
Bajaj Finserv2,53,845
Arvind Fashions.9,05,803
UPL4,01,407
Bata India1,40,582
ITC Hotels6,24,032
Grasim Inds39,857

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks6.86152550522,642.78
EquityICICI BankBanks6.35203097652,445.49
EquityNTPCPower5.49679167452,115.26
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles5.1016465891,966.99
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services4.45109206801,714.76
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology4.16100754381,605.26
EquityO N G COil3.18544478741,226.43
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.9293986861,127.93
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing2.8231965671,088.09
EquityAxis BankBanks2.67101254601,028.29
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles2.424203751935.54
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction2.182663031842.54
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.619006438620.36
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance1.544169723596.47
EquityInfosysIt - Software1.333035003512.21
EquityTCSIt - Software1.091211136421.86
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.04897112401.66
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance0.90410374350.06
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.715937513276.06
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction0.713126467274.86
EquityChalet HotelsLeisure Services0.643376357248.85
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.64518745247.62
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.6320468128242.73
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products0.60505000232.07
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.582282014225.94
EquityZomato LtdRetailing0.5810155859225.56
EquityITCDiversified Fmcg0.565540326218.84
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.543331463211.33
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.54771740209.75
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.518315991197.33
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.495174436191.11
EquityHCL TechnologiesIt - Software0.471166325183.70
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.44368313171.12
EquityMax FinancialInsurance0.421640420163.73
EquityGland PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.38955332148.34
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.382418945147.19
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.371310278146.29
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products0.3448094131.21
EquityInox WindElectrical Equipment0.307873629118.25
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.277806409107.10
EquityEIHLeisure Services0.273334456106.45
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.27996860105.49
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals0.22100000085.61
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified Fmcg0.2036908780.83
EquitySBI CardsFinance0.2093233878.20
EquityLTIMindtreeIt - Software0.1714471067.52
EquityFSN E-CommerceRetailing0.17421557966.94
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.17266284066.79
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals0.1563820860.67
EquityWockhardtPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.1551954360.03
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables0.1526939058.72
EquityTeam Lease Serv.Commercial Services & Supplies0.1429517357.52
EquityTech MahindraIt - Software0.1438450157.20
EquityMotherson WiringAuto Components0.141149910254.04
EquityStar Health InsuInsurance0.13136339051.16
EquityPVR InoxEntertainment0.1150678845.81
EquityApollo TyresAuto Components0.11120695945.17
EquityTechno Elec.EnggConstruction0.1041666640.58
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.098110737.49
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.0813986532.03
EquityKarur Vysya BankBanks0.08158247331.82
EquityKNR Construct.Construction0.07138981230.63
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components0.0729371929.85
EquityR R KabelIndustrial Products0.0733493529.81
EquityUPL PPFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.07112735029.67
EquityNTPC GreenPower0.07324137128.28
EquitySamhi HotelsLeisure Services0.07191168227.47
EquityJK Tyre & IndustAuto Components0.0695537125.30
EquityEquitas Sma. FinBanks0.05402427922.88
EquityNCCConstruction0.05130000022.75
EquityAffle IndiaIt - Services0.0515000021.00
EquityBrainbees Solut.Retailing0.0552830619.89
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance0.0433613418.54
EquityInternational GeCommercial Services & Supplies0.0336824514.98
EquityPDSTextiles & Apparels0.0334981414.89
EquitySandhar TechAuto Components0.0232053011.02
EquityGateway DistriTransport Services0.02174533210.45
EquityJagran PrakashanMedia0.017467285.02
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.00993892.91
EquityBajaj ElectricalConsumer Durables0.00192821.16
Debt Investments
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-0.52208203.47
Debt - OtherSamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.5029743196.10
NCDBharti Telecom-/-0.4718000181.41
NCDBharti Telecom-/-0.451750175.23
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.3915000152.60
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-0.37193146.08
Debt - OtherCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.3612500141.39
NCDMankind Pharma-/-0.3513500135.11
NCDGE Shipping Co-/-0.321250124.88
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.32146124.45
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.32125123.99
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.31129121.62
NCDYes Bank-/-0.301200117.55
NCD360 One Prime-/-0.2710500104.96
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.2610000100.69
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.2610000100.28
NCDMotilal Finvest-/-0.2610000100.17
PTCSansar Trust-/-0.261000000000100.15
NCDOberoi Realty-/-0.251000099.86
NCDAvanse Fin. Ser.-/-0.251000099.63
NCDBamboo Hotels &-/-0.251000099.56
NCDVedanta-/-0.251000099.56
NCDIndostar Capital-/-0.251000099.54
NCDSK Finance-/-0.251000099.48
NCDDLF Cyber City-/-0.24950095.20
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-0.249993.45
ZCBTata Motors Fina-/-0.2375092.11
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.2080079.74
NCDJM Finan. Credit-/-0.19750075.61
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.19750075.39
NCDSBFC Finance-/-0.18700069.59
NCDGE Shipping Co-/-0.1869369.42
NCDCiticorp Fin. (I-/-0.16650064.84
NCDGodrej Propert.-/-0.13500050.31
NCDAU Small Finance-/-0.1350050.21
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.13500050.15
NCDManappuram Fin.-/-0.12500050.00
NCDManappuram Fin.-/-0.12500049.92
NCDGE Shipping Co-/-0.1250049.77
NCDBharti Telecom-/-0.11450045.12
NCDBaha.Chand.Inv.-/-0.09350035.02
NCDTyger Capital-/-0.09350034.98
NCDTyger Capital-/-0.09350034.98
NCDBaha.Chand.Inv.-/-0.09350034.96
NCDIndostar Capital-/-0.07300030.02
NCDMankind Pharma-/-0.07290029.03
NCDTorrent Power-/-0.06250025.04
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.06250024.96
NCDMacrotech Devel.-/-0.05224622.46
NCDGodrej Propert.-/-0.05200020.27
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.0520019.93
NCDGE Shipping Co-/-0.01565.57
NCDS I D B I-/-0.01504.98
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.8770246220722.49
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.3751804460530.77
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.2447501310479.56
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.6524938000252.63
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.5922668150230.52
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.4015334700156.62
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.17654828067.38
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.03150000015.36
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.001142701.16
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-0.370144.75
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.484000186.75
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.4417100000169.80
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-0.363000140.30
Certificate of DepositsIDBI Bank-/-0.363000140.07
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.363000140.05
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.251000000099.53
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.24200093.73
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-0.24200093.44
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.24200092.93
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.18150070.39
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.16127563.62
Commercial PaperPanatone Finvest-/-0.12100049.87
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.12500000049.40
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.08320000031.73
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.03130000012.82
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.0210000009.90
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.017500007.43
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.9601,527.68
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.370-,143.45

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Sankaran Naren
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

