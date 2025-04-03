ICICI Pru Equity Debt Fund Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Equity Debt Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Sankaran Naren
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 38507.07
Invest wise with Expert advice
ICICI Pru Equity Debt Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 66.17
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of upto 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of more than 12 months from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Equity Debt Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Equity Debt Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.16
5.98
-0.05
-3.52
9.41
17.74
29.63
17.26
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
ICICI Pru Equity Debt Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Equity Debt Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|6.86
|15255052
|2,642.78
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|6.35
|20309765
|2,445.49
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|5.49
|67916745
|2,115.26
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|5.10
|1646589
|1,966.99
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.45
|10920680
|1,714.76
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.16
|10075438
|1,605.26
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|3.18
|54447874
|1,226.43
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.92
|9398686
|1,127.93
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|2.82
|3196567
|1,088.09
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.67
|10125460
|1,028.29
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|2.42
|4203751
|935.54
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.18
|2663031
|842.54
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.61
|9006438
|620.36
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.54
|4169723
|596.47
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|1.33
|3035003
|512.21
|Equity
|TCS
|It - Software
|1.09
|1211136
|421.86
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.04
|897112
|401.66
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|0.90
|410374
|350.06
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.71
|5937513
|276.06
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|0.71
|3126467
|274.86
|Equity
|Chalet Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.64
|3376357
|248.85
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.64
|518745
|247.62
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.63
|20468128
|242.73
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.60
|505000
|232.07
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.58
|2282014
|225.94
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.58
|10155859
|225.56
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified Fmcg
|0.56
|5540326
|218.84
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.54
|3331463
|211.33
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.54
|771740
|209.75
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.51
|8315991
|197.33
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.49
|5174436
|191.11
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|0.47
|1166325
|183.70
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.44
|368313
|171.12
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|0.42
|1640420
|163.73
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.38
|955332
|148.34
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.38
|2418945
|147.19
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.37
|1310278
|146.29
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.34
|48094
|131.21
|Equity
|Inox Wind
|Electrical Equipment
|0.30
|7873629
|118.25
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.27
|7806409
|107.10
|Equity
|EIH
|Leisure Services
|0.27
|3334456
|106.45
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.27
|996860
|105.49
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.22
|1000000
|85.61
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified Fmcg
|0.20
|369087
|80.83
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|0.20
|932338
|78.20
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|It - Software
|0.17
|144710
|67.52
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|0.17
|4215579
|66.94
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.17
|2662840
|66.79
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.15
|638208
|60.67
|Equity
|Wockhardt
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.15
|519543
|60.03
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.15
|269390
|58.72
|Equity
|Team Lease Serv.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.14
|295173
|57.52
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|It - Software
|0.14
|384501
|57.20
|Equity
|Motherson Wiring
|Auto Components
|0.14
|11499102
|54.04
|Equity
|Star Health Insu
|Insurance
|0.13
|1363390
|51.16
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|0.11
|506788
|45.81
|Equity
|Apollo Tyres
|Auto Components
|0.11
|1206959
|45.17
|Equity
|Techno Elec.Engg
|Construction
|0.10
|416666
|40.58
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.09
|81107
|37.49
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.08
|139865
|32.03
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|0.08
|1582473
|31.82
|Equity
|KNR Construct.
|Construction
|0.07
|1389812
|30.63
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|0.07
|293719
|29.85
|Equity
|R R Kabel
|Industrial Products
|0.07
|334935
|29.81
|Equity
|UPL PP
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.07
|1127350
|29.67
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|0.07
|3241371
|28.28
|Equity
|Samhi Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.07
|1911682
|27.47
|Equity
|JK Tyre & Indust
|Auto Components
|0.06
|955371
|25.30
|Equity
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|Banks
|0.05
|4024279
|22.88
|Equity
|NCC
|Construction
|0.05
|1300000
|22.75
|Equity
|Affle India
|It - Services
|0.05
|150000
|21.00
|Equity
|Brainbees Solut.
|Retailing
|0.05
|528306
|19.89
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|0.04
|336134
|18.54
|Equity
|International Ge
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.03
|368245
|14.98
|Equity
|PDS
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.03
|349814
|14.89
|Equity
|Sandhar Tech
|Auto Components
|0.02
|320530
|11.02
|Equity
|Gateway Distri
|Transport Services
|0.02
|1745332
|10.45
|Equity
|Jagran Prakashan
|Media
|0.01
|746728
|5.02
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.00
|99389
|2.91
|Equity
|Bajaj Electrical
|Consumer Durables
|0.00
|19282
|1.16
|Debt Investments
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.52
|208
|203.47
|Debt - Other
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.50
|29743
|196.10
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.47
|18000
|181.41
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.45
|1750
|175.23
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.39
|15000
|152.60
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.37
|193
|146.08
|Debt - Other
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.36
|12500
|141.39
|NCD
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.35
|13500
|135.11
|NCD
|GE Shipping Co
|-/-
|0.32
|1250
|124.88
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.32
|146
|124.45
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.32
|125
|123.99
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.31
|129
|121.62
|NCD
|Yes Bank
|-/-
|0.30
|1200
|117.55
|NCD
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.27
|10500
|104.96
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.26
|10000
|100.69
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.26
|10000
|100.28
|NCD
|Motilal Finvest
|-/-
|0.26
|10000
|100.17
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|0.26
|1000000000
|100.15
|NCD
|Oberoi Realty
|-/-
|0.25
|10000
|99.86
|NCD
|Avanse Fin. Ser.
|-/-
|0.25
|10000
|99.63
|NCD
|Bamboo Hotels &
|-/-
|0.25
|10000
|99.56
|NCD
|Vedanta
|-/-
|0.25
|10000
|99.56
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.25
|10000
|99.54
|NCD
|SK Finance
|-/-
|0.25
|10000
|99.48
|NCD
|DLF Cyber City
|-/-
|0.24
|9500
|95.20
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.24
|99
|93.45
|ZCB
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|0.23
|750
|92.11
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.20
|800
|79.74
|NCD
|JM Finan. Credit
|-/-
|0.19
|7500
|75.61
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.19
|7500
|75.39
|NCD
|SBFC Finance
|-/-
|0.18
|7000
|69.59
|NCD
|GE Shipping Co
|-/-
|0.18
|693
|69.42
|NCD
|Citicorp Fin. (I
|-/-
|0.16
|6500
|64.84
|NCD
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|0.13
|5000
|50.31
|NCD
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.13
|500
|50.21
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.13
|5000
|50.15
|NCD
|Manappuram Fin.
|-/-
|0.12
|5000
|50.00
|NCD
|Manappuram Fin.
|-/-
|0.12
|5000
|49.92
|NCD
|GE Shipping Co
|-/-
|0.12
|500
|49.77
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.11
|4500
|45.12
|NCD
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.09
|3500
|35.02
|NCD
|Tyger Capital
|-/-
|0.09
|3500
|34.98
|NCD
|Tyger Capital
|-/-
|0.09
|3500
|34.98
|NCD
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.09
|3500
|34.96
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.07
|3000
|30.02
|NCD
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.07
|2900
|29.03
|NCD
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.06
|2500
|25.04
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.06
|2500
|24.96
|NCD
|Macrotech Devel.
|-/-
|0.05
|2246
|22.46
|NCD
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|0.05
|2000
|20.27
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.05
|200
|19.93
|NCD
|GE Shipping Co
|-/-
|0.01
|56
|5.57
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.01
|50
|4.98
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.87
|70246220
|722.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.37
|51804460
|530.77
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.24
|47501310
|479.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.65
|24938000
|252.63
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.59
|22668150
|230.52
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.40
|15334700
|156.62
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.17
|6548280
|67.38
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.03
|1500000
|15.36
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.00
|114270
|1.16
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.37
|0
|144.75
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.48
|4000
|186.75
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.44
|17100000
|169.80
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.36
|3000
|140.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|0.36
|3000
|140.07
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.36
|3000
|140.05
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.25
|10000000
|99.53
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.24
|2000
|93.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|0.24
|2000
|93.44
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.24
|2000
|92.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.18
|1500
|70.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.16
|1275
|63.62
|Commercial Paper
|Panatone Finvest
|-/-
|0.12
|1000
|49.87
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.12
|5000000
|49.40
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.08
|3200000
|31.73
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.03
|1300000
|12.82
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.02
|1000000
|9.90
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.01
|750000
|7.43
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.96
|0
|1,527.68
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.37
|0
|-,143.45
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement