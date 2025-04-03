ICICI Pru Equity Minimum Variance Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Equity Minimum Variance Fund Dir G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 18-Nov-2024
Fund Manager
: Vaibhav Dusad
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3243.71
ICICI Pru Equity Minimum Variance Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.87
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% of applicable Net Asset Value - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switch out within 12 months from allotment. NIL - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out more than 12 months.
ICICI Pru Equity Minimum Variance Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Equity Minimum Variance Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.7
6.12
-0.4
-
-
-
-
-1.3
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ICICI Pru Equity Minimum Variance Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Equity Minimum Variance Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.85
|1845381
|319.69
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|7.40
|1995596
|240.28
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|4.87
|1558158
|158.23
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.47
|1209560
|145.15
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|4.23
|1995558
|137.45
|Equity
|TCS
|It - Software
|4.19
|390466
|136.00
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.90
|806828
|126.68
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified Fmcg
|3.83
|3148237
|124.35
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.44
|353366
|111.79
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.43
|699572
|111.45
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|3.13
|1672840
|101.79
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.89
|92747
|93.93
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified Fmcg
|2.79
|414443
|90.77
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|2.66
|3445962
|86.44
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.50
|2607492
|81.21
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.35
|541996
|76.28
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|2.05
|145036
|66.65
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|1.98
|381265
|64.34
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.96
|53420
|63.81
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.85
|540333
|60.32
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|1.85
|125717
|60.01
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.83
|416778
|59.62
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|1.47
|304484
|47.95
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.32
|116954
|43.05
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.22
|129292
|39.78
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.09
|162766
|35.47
|Equity
|Wipro
|It - Software
|0.95
|1119634
|31.08
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.77
|51600
|25.03
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.47
|19575
|15.46
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|It - Software
|0.44
|96823
|14.40
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.42
|63000
|13.79
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.77
|0
|25.00
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.06
|10000000
|99.53
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.76
|2500000
|24.76
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.61
|2000000
|19.83
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.03
|100000
|0.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|6.31
|0
|204.78
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.14
|0
|-4.80
